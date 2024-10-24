Was Sister Wives canceled? Here’s what we know

Has Sister Wives outworn its welcome?

We’re currently six episodes into Season 19 of the long-running TLC series, and there is no word yet on whether the show will continue or finally come to an end.

The show’s focus has changed drastically from Season 1 to Season 19.

In 2010, Season 1 saw a content Kody Brown bragging about having four wives and many children.

At the time, Kody advocated big-time for polygamy. So much so that his tagline at the beginning of every episode was, “Love should be multiplied, not divided.”

Subscribe to our Sister Wives newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The Browns all seemed fully invested in their polygamous lifestyle, with Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, and their 18 kids sharing Kody’s time and affection.

Sister Wives’ storyline has undergone a major shift

As the seasons of Sister Wives progressed, it was clear that Kody’s dream of a big, happy family living under the same roof would soon come to a screeching halt.

Fast-forward to Season 19, and Sister Wives viewers are watching Kody living as a monogamist with wife number four, Robyn, after his other three wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, left him.

Off camera, we know that Kody and Robyn are still in Flagstaff, Arizona. Meri has reportedly relocated back to Parowan, Utah, Janelle has moved to North Carolina with Madison and her family, and Christine has returned to Utah, where she lives with her husband, David Woolley, and her youngest child, Truely.

Kody’s relationships with several of his older children are non-existent, and his marriage with Robyn is tense because of the family drama surrounding them.

Sister Wives viewers have expressed confusion and disappointment that the show’s plot has changed immensely.

The show doesn’t feel the same anymore—instead of watching a family of polygamists navigate life in a world tailored for monogamists, it feels like we’re watching several different storylines intertwined into one jumbled mess.

Sister Wives viewers are complaining about this season’s content

Many Sister Wives fans have voiced they’re not interested in watching this season’s recycled storyline and would rather see spin-offs featuring cast members in their new lives (albeit minus Kody and Robyn).

Not to mention, Season 19’s footage features events that occurred in 2022. Most of us are already aware of everything that transpired because of social media.

Meri Brown offers her two cents about the future of Sister Wives

So, is there more Sister Wives in the future, or is the TLC series headed for the finish line?

There is no official word yet regarding a Sister Wives renewal.

Over the summer, Meri Brown acknowledged that Sister Wives can’t go on forever.

During a July 2024 appearance on The Sarah Fraser Podcast, Meri admitted that it’s probably time to call it quits on Sister Wives.

“You know, it’s hard to say like, ‘Is it getting bigger? Is it on the downhill?’” Meri began. “I mean, we’ve been going for so long, and it’s not something that’s going to go forever. You know? It’s just not.”

“No show ever goes [on] forever. Right?” Meri continued. “But you can’t predict it either. You know? I don’t think that we ever would’ve thought that we would’ve gone this long. You know what I mean? And we have.”

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.