Sister Wives star Kody Brown admits he and Robyn have a ‘special’ life together

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Kody Brown doesn’t feel like a polygamist anymore.

That’s because the Sister Wives star has admittedly built a life with his fourth bride, Robyn Brown, completely separate from his other wives and children.

The TLC star once advocated for plural marriage, and his tagline at the beginning of every episode used to be, “Love should be multiplied, not divided.”

Kody revealed during a scene from Season 1, Episode 1, “I like marriage, and I’m a repeat offender.”

During the latest episode of Sister Wives, Kody confessed that it was that scene in 2010 in which he revealed to the world for the first time that he was a polygamist.

But, after going public with his unorthodox — and once felonious — lifestyle, Kody has had a change of heart.

Kody and Robyn Brown are monogamists with a ‘special’ relationship after years of plural marriage

Kody lives as a monogamist with Robyn and their five children in their Flagstaff home.

This season, Sister Wives viewers have seen that Kody isn’t making much effort to mend his other marriages to Meri and Janelle. He is throwing them under the bus rather than taking accountability for his role in their broken relationships.

In a solo confessional, Kody told TLC’s cameras that he hadn’t been to Janelle’s house in 10 months and that he “hardly knows what’s going on half the time” in Meri’s life.

“Now I’ve got all this time that Robyn and I, we’ve got sort of this special life together,” Kody added.

There is no shock there, given Kody’s admissions in recent seasons. And it was pretty evident early on that Kody preferred Robyn over Christine, Meri, and Janelle.

Robyn became Kody’s fourth wife spiritually in 2010, and they made it official in 2014 with a legal ceremony after Kody and Meri divorced to allow him to adopt Robyn’s children from her marriage to David Jessop.

Sister Wives viewers have long accused Kody of playing favorites with his wives

When Robyn became bride No. 4, Christine was pregnant with Kody’s youngest child, Truely, and many Sister Wives viewers felt that Kody neglected Christine while he focused all his time and energy on Robyn.

Not only did Sister Wives fans pick up on Kody’s favoritism quickly – so did his other wives.

In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Kody’s first ex-wife, Christine Brown, told Janelle during a road trip that she believed Kody found his soulmate in Robyn.

Kody even admitted this season that he married the “love of his life.”

One of the main reasons Christine decided to jump ship was because of Kody’s favoritism toward Robyn.

Although Kody has yet to come out and say it, Robyn has been Kody’s preferred wife for years. She claims she never wanted to be the top dog.

Robyn claimed this season on Sister Wives that she’s “angry” and “depressed” about her polygamous marriage falling apart.

“I’m really angry,” Robyn admitted. “I wanted to live plural marriage, and I feel… like I’ve been starting to feel a little tricked or something, or like people are making decisions for my life that I did not choose.”

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.