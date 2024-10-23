Is a Sister Wives movie in the works? Viewers offer casting suggestions for Kody Brown

There are whisperings that Sister Wives is being made into a movie.

The long-running TLC series has been entertaining reality TV fans since 2010.

Kody Brown, a former polygamist, and his then-four wives, Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn, allowed cameras into their lives as they lived plural marriage and raised their super-sized family.

Since its inception, Sister Wives has taken on a completely different storyline.

After Robyn joined the family, Kody’s dream of living under one big roof with all four of his wives and their 18 children was squashed.

Kody’s marriages to his first, second, and third wives deteriorated over the seasons, and eventually, Meri, Christine, and Janelle left him and polygamy behind.

Watching Sister Wives just doesn’t feel the same anymore. Kody and Robyn are monogamists.

In addition, many of Kody’s children have stopped communicating with him, and Meri, Janelle, and Christine have gone their separate ways.

Sister Wives fans speak of a possible movie in the works

Apparently, Sister Wives fans are looking for a different format now that the storylines have become stale and are pushing for the show to be made into a movie.

Podcaster and comedienne Sarah Fraser discussed the rumors on her podcast this week and shared the discussion on YouTube.

According to Sarah, Meri Brown has been receiving a ton of feedback from Sister Wives viewers who want the series made into a movie.

Meri has been posting snarky videos on her TikTok, taking savage jabs at her ex-husband, Kody Brown.

Meri’s followers have praised her social media burns.

Meri Brown is ‘writing down’ Sister Wives movie ideas

One of Meri’s followers commented that they want an “edit of an episode where [Kody] says something and they cut to a clip that contradicts it.

“I’d watch a whole season of it, hell I’d pay to watch it in a theater,” they added.

In response, Meri noted that she’s been “writing down movie ideas.”

Sister Wives fans share their picks of actors to play Kody Brown

After sharing the news, Sarah received feedback from her fans and followers, who suggested actors who should play Kody Brown in a Sister Wives movie.

Sister Wives fans suggested that either Gay, Matthew McConaughey, Tom Cruise, or Woody Harrelson should portray the curly-haired reality TV star.

Elsewhere (on Reddit), Sister Wives fans have been talking about a movie for years now.

The consensus seemed to be that Gary Busey would be the best fit, with Jeff Daniels, Jeff Bridges, Joe Exotic, Nicolas Cage, and Owen Wilson listed as contenders.

Sister Wives fans want a spinoff without Kody and Robyn

Aside from a potential movie, Sister Wives viewers have long called for a spinoff that does not feature Kody or Robyn.

Sister Wives fans initially pushed for a Christine and Janelle spinoff since they left Kody and strengthened their bond off-camera.

But now that Meri has left Kody, Sister Wives fans would probably enjoy a spinoff following her singledom.

Sister Wives’ objective has changed drastically

The show began as more of an educational series to shed a positive light on polygamy.

For the first few seasons, Sister Wives achieved the goal of sharing how a plural family operates similarly to a traditional family.

But once Kody’s marriages began to dissolve, Meri began an online affair, Christine grew tired of Kody’s shenanigans, Janelle and Kody got into an epic argument on-screen, and Kody and Robyn isolated the rest of the family during the coronavirus pandemic, the dynamic of Sister Wives has drastically changed.

The series’ future is in question, especially now that there are technically no more “sister wives” on the show.

Meri has revealed, per Sarah Fraser, that the series will indeed come to an end. The only questions that remain are when the show will end and if/when Kody and the wives will release their own Tell Alls.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.