Vanderpump Rules fans roast Tom Sandoval for fake accent in this cringe performance

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval has been on the receiving end of some harsh criticism recently.

Though he’s always been a polarizing personality among the Vanderpump Rules fanbase, his recent scandal involving cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their Pump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss has left a seriously sour taste in people’s mouths.

And if the cheating scandal wasn’t enough, Tom has recently also been roasted for his live performances with his cover band Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras.

Tom fronts the band, and they cover a vast array of music, including throwbacks to hits like Working For The Weekend by Loverboy.

At a recent show, Tom seemingly channeled his inner Scotsman as he sang the hit song I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) by The Proclaimers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Scottish duo first released the song in 1988, and it has since become somewhat of a cult hit.

Unfortunately for Tom, his rendition of the song wasn’t as popular as he’d hoped it would be, and many were calling him out for his cheesy take on a Scottish accent.

Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval put on blast for his fake Scottish accent during a recent live performance

Over on TikTok, a user shared a video clip of Tom performing alongside the rest of his bandmates and absolutely roasted him for faking a Scottish accent during their performance of I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles).

In the 14-second clip, Tom sported a black TomTom tank top with the bar’s logo in silver glitter across the torso. He paired the top with a bold, teal sequined pair of pants.

His hair was disheveled and curled down the sides of his face.

As he sang the lyrics, Tom seemingly couldn’t help adding what is arguably a very cheesy Scottish accent to his singing.

While he continued to sing, the TikTok user flashed a Reddit comment across the screen from a user who couldn’t help but praise Tom’s ex-girlfriend Ariana for being a “saint” as she sat through his shows with a supportive smile on her face.

“Ariana was a saint for watching him [perform] and going to all his shows and pretending like it was good,” the comment read.

The same TikTok user wrote “Not the fake Scottish accent” across the video, accompanied by a cringe-face emoji.

The TikTok video came in response to a previous comment laughing at Tom and writing, “And that’s who [they’re] fighting over ! What a loser !”

Another hilarious roast from his performance found Tom banging away on a drum with very little rhythm and his hair wildly swinging back and forth.

The video was accompanied by the caption, “POV: you’re Rachel,” and featured the popular TikTok sound with a man stating, “This is your man. Look at the screen…and that’s what you’re gonna settle for.”

Recent criticism comes after the reveal that Tom has had an ongoing affair with Pump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss

Critics roasting footage of Tom’s performances isn’t completely unfounded as the longtime Vanderpump Rules star has recently found himself in hot water for his months-long affair with Raquel.

The scandal, dubbed “Scandoval,” not only stirred the waters with his castmates, but the bombshell news reportedly (and rightfully) also completely devastated his now-ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, earlier this month, Tom acknowledged the affair and attempted to publically apologize to Ariana for causing her pain.

In the lengthy apology, Tom wrote, “I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly.”

Despite his apology, Tom will likely remain at the bottom of fan-favorite lists for quite some time following his affair.

Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.