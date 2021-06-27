Vanderpump Rules: Cruz and Ocean look adorable in campaign for Lala Kent’s baby clothing line

Lala Kent featured her own daughter, Ocean, along with former VPR co-star Brittany Cartwright’s son, Cruz, in a recent post to promote Give Them Lala Baby. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has been branching out into several ventures separate from her reality television work.

The 30-year-old has had quite the year so far. Not only has she added the title of mom to her resume when she welcomed daughter Ocean Kent Emmett to the world in March of this year, but she’s also moved into the beauty and clothing industry as well.

One of her most notable ventures has been delving into the world of baby clothing. Shortly after the birth of her daughter, Lala launched her new baby clothing line Give Them Lala Baby.

Since launching in May, Lala and her team have worked diligently to grow the brand, and this includes adding some adorable baby talent to the campaigns.

In the various posts, the babies wear Give Them Lala Baby clothing, set up in adorable poses.

In a recent post, fans and followers got a double feature of cuteness when the brand shared a snap of two familiar baby faces.

Baby Cruz and Ocean grace Give Them Lala Baby campaign

Taking to the brand’s Instagram account, Lala and her team shared a picture that featured two other Vanderpump babies, both of which were part of the Vanderpump Rules baby boom.

Cruz, who is the son of former Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor sat on a couch, wearing a sleeveless pale pink, button-up, onesie with a dark baseball cap on his head.

And next to him, in the same adorable onesie, is Lala and her fiance Randall Emmett’s daughter, Ocean. Of course, her onesie included a big white bow headband.

The caption for the post read, “Pink is for every baby! Ocean & Cruz in our Malibu Tank onesie!”

Cruz showed up in another post for the brand, this time in what they call a Bel Air gown that slips over the baby’s head and ties at the bottom.

They captioned the tutorial video, “Wondering how to tie your Bel Air gown? Here is my little tutorial on how to knot your gown, with baby Cruz [white heart emoji].”

Lala announces new podcast tour with fiance Randall Emmett

Besides her baby clothing line, Lala also started a beauty and skincare line. Following the theme of her other ventures, the beauty line is Give Them Lala Beauty, and the skincare line, Give Them Lala Skin.

Both brands are in their infancy but Lala remains very involved in their development.

Each brand’s name works in tandem with Lala’s podcast as well — Give Them Lala…with Randall.

Lala and Randall recently revealed that they’re taking their podcast on tour this year.

Taking to Instagram, Lala shared, “We’re doing a TOUR!! This has truly been a lifelong dream of mine & I finally get to share it with all of YOU [heart eye emoji].”

The tour will take place from the end of November until mid-December. It will open in Dallas, Texas, and finish with the last show in Atlanta, Georgia.

Needless to say, Lala will keep herself busy for the foreseeable future.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.