Vanderpump Rules: Brittany Cartwright takes followers on a tour of Cruz’s nursery

Brittany Cartwright took her followers on a tour of son Cruz’s nursery. Pic credit: Bravo

It’s been two months since former Vanderpump Rules stars Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor welcomed their son, Cruz, into the world.

Since making his grand entrance back in April, the smitten new parents have remained transparent with their fans and followers on social media about all things baby. From his cutest outfits to his adorable smile, Brittany and Jax have regularly shared sweet updates on Cruz.

And recently, over on Brittany’s Instagram, she finally took her followers on a tour of Cruz’s nursery.

Brittany gives tour, shares pictures of Cruz’s nursery

Brittany shared a series of photos of Cruz’s nursery, giving her followers a full look into the sweet details of the dinosaur-themed space.

The walls are a bright cream color, and one wall includes a dinosaur pattern of blue and pale orange dinosaurs, palm trees, and volcanoes.

The windows and double doors are white framed and have blue curtains tied off to the sides. Cruz’s crib is situated against the dinosaur wall, and a light-colored rocking chair sits next to it. In the center of the room, there is a brightly colored pattern rug and in the back corner is a bookshelf in the shape of a teepee.

Next to the nursery’s entrance is Cruz’s changing table with a sign above it that reads “Cruz Michael,” and a closet full of cute outfits.

Finally, Cruz’s nursery also features his own bathroom. Brittany shared one picture of the space where a pillow sits on top of the toilet tank with Cruz’s name on it and a sign beside the shower that reads, “Rawr! Means I love you in dinosaur.”

Brittany captioned the post, “Let’s take a tour of Cruz’s room! [heart face and green heart emoji] I had so much fun decorating his nursery & of course, the impeccable organization is by @homeonpoint [praise hands emoji] I’m obsessed [two dinosaur emojis] @littlebabycauchi so excited for all of the memories to be made in this room [pink hearts emoji].”

Cruz lands his first commercial gig, Jax gushes over love for his son

Jax recently shared that Cruz is already moving into the entertainment biz when he shared a snap of him sleeping in his baby swing.

“Passed out talent after his first commercial shoot. #prouddad,” he wrote in the caption.

But it’s not just the commercial gig that has Jax beaming about his son. In fact, during a Q&A over on her Instagram, Brittany shared that Jax is a hands-on dad who is willing to do whatever it takes to take care of their son.

When a follower asked Brittany if she loved seeing Jax as a father, she responded, “He helps me out so much. He changes diapers. He does everything. He plays with him non-stop.”

It’s clear that Brittany and Jax are over the moon in love with baby Cruz and it’ll be fun to see what new ventures they’ll take on as a family now that they’ve made their exit from Vanderpump Rules.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.