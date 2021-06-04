Jax Taylor is a ‘proud dad’ as baby son Cruz lands first commercial gig

Jax Taylor revealed son Cruz is starring in his “first commercial shoot.” Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor is one proud papa! Since the birth of his and wife, Brittany Cartwright’s son, the new dad hasn’t been able to stop gushing about baby Cruz – and for a good reason, he’s adorable.

And it seems others are aware of Cruz’s adorable demeanor as well. Jax recently took to his Instagram Stories to share a sweet snap of his little boy and revealed that Cruz has just starred in a commercial shoot.

After the past rocky year that found both Brittany and Jax announcing their departure from Vanderpump Rules, it seems that the family of three is moving on to new ventures.

Baby Cruz to star in his ‘first commercial shoot’

As captured by Reality Blurb, Jax couldn’t help but gush about his little man’s first commercial role.

In the pic, Cruz is seen sleeping away, comfortably wrapped in his baby swing.

Jax captioned the post, “Passed out talent after his first commercial shoot. #prouddad[.]”

After announcing their departure in late 2020, Jax and Brittany have continued to hint at new opportunities. When a fan insinuated that Vanderpump Rules wouldn’t be what it is without Jax and Brittany, he admitted, “We want to do something more family related.”

In a separate interview with the Daddy Issues podcast, Jax revealed that he knew his time on Vanderpump Rules had come to an end, and even though it was a sad end to that chapter, there is more in the works for his little family.

“We’re not walking away from TV. We’re just going to move on to something more family-oriented,” he shared.

Vanderpump Rules Season 9 has begun filming but will be missing key stars

The future of Vanderpump Rules was in limbo for much of 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Add on the first wave of the Vanderpump baby boom, and the uncertainty of it all left fans worried for the show.

Thankfully, Andy Cohen shared a beacon of hope back in February stating, “Hopefully, once LA opens up they’ll start rolling. I hope.”

And it turned out the Bravo exec was correct. Season 9 recently started filming, and while fans are thrilled, there will be some familiar faces missing from the crowd.

In addition to Jax and Brittany’s exit, Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark, Max Boyens, and Brett Caprioni will all be absent from the upcoming season. But that doesn’t mean the rest of the cast isn’t looking forward to the show’s return.

“We’re so excited to start filming!” Ariana Madix shared during an interview with Heavy. “We start filming this month [May], and I love that people were looking forward to it and excited about the news that we were going to go back to filming…I know I keep saying we’re excited, but we’re really excited, and I can’t wait to hang out with everybody!”

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.