Vanderpump Rules: Did Lala Kent and Randall Emmett tie the knot?

Lala Kent has sparked rumors that she and Randall Emmett have secretly tied the knot. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules fans are wondering if Lala Kent and her longtime partner, Randall Emmett, secretly tied the knot.

The couple, welcomed their first child, daughter Ocean, in March. They sparked marriage rumors after posting a sweet snap of Randall and baby Ocean.

With the newest addition to the family, Lala and Randall keep fans and followers updated on social media.

Randall posted a new photo on Instagram. He’s shown holding Ocean and gazing lovingly at her.

It wasn’t just their cute daughter’s face that caught fans’ attention.

Fans wonder if Lala and Randall are married

Instead, fans quickly noticed a diamond studded band on Randall’s left ring finger.

Randall captioned the post, “I see you [red heart emoji]”

The picture left fans wondering if the couple was keeping a secret and flooded to the comment section with their observations.

One fan excitedly commented, “She’s soooo beautiful! So is that wedding band [staring eyes emoji].”

Another echoed the excitement and wrote, “I see a wedding ring [shocked face emoji]”

Other fans wondered if the couple accidentally let the secret slip and questioned how they didn’t know.

“Wait did you and @lalakent get married and I missed it?? [red heart and diamond ring emoji]”

And yet another follower questioned, “Did they secretly get married, Lala has referred to herself recently as wifey ????”

Lala also posted the same picture to her own Instagram page.

She captioned the post, “It’s the [eyes emoji] for me” before turning the comments off.

Other fans pointed out that it may not be all that unusual for Randall to be wearing the ring.

“They talk about calling each other husband and wife on the podcast [Give Them Lala…with Randall],” the follower noted.

Lala refers to Randall as her ‘husband’

Randall and Lala have had a rough ride planning their wedding. Their original wedding date, April 18, 2020, fell apart because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

After subsequent dates also fell through, the couple postponed their nuptials.

Although their wedding may not be soon, Lala shared the couple opted to leave the term fiance behind them and use more appropriate titles.

During a recent interview with OK Magazine, Lala stated that the term “husband and wife” is what they “deserve.”

“We have no plans to get married anytime soon,” she admitted. “We feel defeated [after] postponing our wedding three times due to the pandemic.”

“I will say, I’m sick of calling him my fiance — so wedding, or no wedding, I’m officially calling him my husband. We deserve the title of husband and wife — we fought hard for this relationship.”

Besides the pressure they’ve eliminated with their wedding planning, Lala shared she would be okay if they never ended up tying the knot.

Lala has seen the demise of enough Hollywood relationships that she would never want their marriage to make Randall feel “stuck.”

“I want to be in a relationship that we want to be in,” Lala said while appearing on The Wendy Williams Show.

“I don’t ever want him to feel like, ‘ugh, I’m stuck because we signed that thing,’ or I’m feeling like I’m stuck because we signed that thing.”

She continued, “I want at any point in time, he’s over it or I’m over it, we can just say we share a beautiful daughter together and just, like, part ways.”

So, although we might not be sure of the couple’s marital status, they seem happy with their relationship as it stands.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.