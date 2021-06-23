Lala Kent is taking her podcast Give Them Lala…with Randall on tour. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent is back at work with her podcast Give Them Lala…with Randall. In addition to her beauty, baby, and skincare line, Lala has continuously kept her fans and followers entertained with the podcast which features her fiance, Randall Emmett.

2021 has proven to be a busy year for Lala and Randall. In March of this year, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Ocean, together. With the new title of mom under her belt, it’s no surprise that Lala has been pushing to get her other projects off the ground.

Lala recently took to Instagram with an exciting announcement — she and Randall are taking Give Them Lala…with Randall on tour and promises to bring a whole new element to the experience.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lala and Randall are taking their show on the road

In the post to Instagram, the promotional poster features Lala and Randall imitating a famous picture of Beyonce and husband, Jay-z.

They stand side-by-side in front of a picture of the Mona Lisa whose face has been swapped to look like Lala. Randal is wearing a dusty rose sports jacket and Lala dawns a sharp, bright green blazer and a high ponytail.

“Now that we’ve pulled our heads out of our a**es and added the ‘o’ to the end of Orlando [in reference to an earlier typo]…BIG ANNOUNCEMENT TIME…” the caption read, in part.

She continued, “We’re doing a TOUR!! This has truly been a lifelong dream of mine & I finally get to share it with all of YOU [heart eye emoji]”

Lala goes on to share that the idea of a tour has been a “lifelong dream” of hers. She promises the experience to be filled with “behind the scenes stories, unfiltered commentary, interactive games [and] segments, audience advice, Q&A, and so much more!”

The tour will hit eight cities beginning in Dallas, Texas at the end of November before wrapping up in Atlanta, Georgia in mid-December.

Lala’s podcast is back in full swing, so are her other ventures

In addition to the tour, Lala also announced that their podcast line is open. This provides their listeners with the opportunity to call in and leave their questions for the pair, and any of their guests, to answer.

Of course, that’s not where she stops. Lala wears many hats and recently also launched her skincare line Give Them Lala Skin.

She promoted her newest venture on Instagram and captioned the post, “Cleanser, and moisturizer, and eye cream, and a lip mask OH MY! We’ve launched, gorgeous…get your skin goods now.”

The skincare line boasts that it’s a “Vegan & Cruelty-Free” brand so fans can feel good about buying her products.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.