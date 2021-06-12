Vanderpump Rules: Lala Kent reveals cosmetic procedures, and gives an update on her sobriety

Lala Kent reveals past cosmetic procedures, and whether she’s maintained her sobriety. Pic credit: Bravo

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent got real with fans in her most recent Q&A session on Instagram.

With Season 9 currently filming, fans are itching to reconnect with some of their favorite Vanderpump Rules stars.

Lala has experienced plenty of changes in the last year.

Of course, her most notable change was adding the title of Mommy to her hat with the birth of her daughter, Ocean, who she shares with her fiance, Randall Emmett.

Ocean was born in March.

Besides the usual baby questions asking which parent Ocean resembled most, fans also asked hard-hitting personal questions about Lala’s past cosmetic procedures and where she stands with her sobriety.

Lala talks cosmetic procedures she’s had done

Followers flooded Lala’s Q&A with questions for the 30-year-old.

Lala has voluptuous lips and has been transparent about the fillers she’s used to achieve her mega pout.

Throughout her pregnancy, Lala has been open about how it affected her usual cosmetic procedures, including her fillers.

However, now that baby Ocean is born, fans are naturally curious about all the work she’s had done.

“If you don’t mind me asking, have u had any work done and if so what?” the fan inquired.

Not skipping a beat, Lala broke down the procedures she’s had done.

“Yes,” she responded, listing a boob job, Botox, filler, and lip injections.

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

Lala reveals she’s still sober

Another fan asked Lala about her sobriety. The star revealed she’s still sober over two years into her journey.

During a chat with People Now in 2018, Lala was new into her sobriety and revealed that her father’s death affected her drinking.

“I felt like during the day, it was like, ‘How am I, like, so down to drink right now?'” she admitted. “And after my dad passed away it was like, we had lots of drinking.”

Lala confessed that giving up drinking helped lower her anxiety tremendously. And the benefits of sobriety kept Lala on track, sharing that she’s still sober today.

“Are you still sober? Proud of you either way [red heart emoji] how did you decide to go sober?” a follower asked.

Lala didn’t answer the second half of the question, but she shared a screenshot of her Twelve Steps totals.

She’s been sober for 2.63 years so far.

Pic credit: @lalakent/Instagram

“Yes. Being sober is a must,” she wrote.

With her family expanding with baby Ocean, it’s clear Lala put her family first and remained present for all of their sakes.

Vanderpump Rules is currently on hiatus on Bravo.