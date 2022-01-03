Tori Roloff addresses Jeremy Roloff’s comments about ‘fabricating drama,’ why Roloff Farms still off the table

After her brother-in-law said filming for LPBW meant “fabricating drama,” Tori Roloff responded to Jeremy’s comment. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff responded to her brother-in-law Jeremy Roloff’s comment after he said filming for the show is “fabricating drama.”

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Jeremy Roloff explained to his fans why he and his wife Audrey Roloff stepped away from filming LPBW.

Jeremy said he and Audrey grew tired of “fabricating drama on TV,” seemingly taking a shot at his family members who still film for LPBW.

Among Jeremy’s family members who still film for LPBW are his brother Zach Roloff and his wife Tori, along with their kids Jackson and Lilah.

Jeremy and Zach’s parents, Amy and Matt Roloff, also still film for the show, but their siblings Jacob and Molly have also stepped away from the franchise.

Tori Roloff responds to Jeremy Roloff’s recent comments about ‘fabricating drama’ on LPBW

Tori took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, January 2 to answer some questions from fans.

Among the questions Tori fielded was one from a fan who was curious how she felt about Jeremy’s recent comments about filming for LPBW.

“Thoughts on Jer saying that LPBW was doing more harm than good and it needs to end?” one of Tori’s fans asked, seemingly referencing his recent comments.

Tori replied to her fan and claimed that she was unaware of Jeremy’s comments, but reassured them that filming is still on the table for her, Zach, Jackson, and Lilah.

“I don’t know what he said, but each individual family had to make their own decisions,” Tori told her followers.

She continued, “It still works for our family and we [are] enjoying our story. It needed to end for them.”

Tori and Zach Roloff are enjoying their new home in Washington, a ‘little slice of heaven’

Another fan was curious about whether Tori and Zach have completely written off moving onto the farm, even though they recently moved out of state, in October 2021, to neighboring Washington.

“Is taking over the farm still on the table?” asked one of Tori’s followers during the Q&A.

Tori responded and assured her fans that she and Zach weren’t going anywhere and they’re loving life in their new abode.

“Nope,” Tori said. “We’re loving this little slice of heaven,” along with a snap of four-year-old Jackson lounging on the sofa in front of their big picture window with views of their beautiful backyard.

Years ago, there were talks that twin brothers Zach and Jeremy Roloff were going to go in together and buy the farm, but obviously, that never happened.

Tori fielded another question from a fan who asked about Zach and Jeremy’s plans that read, “What happened to Zach and Jeremy’s desires of wanting to buy Roloff Farms? It disappeared.”

“It definitely didn’t,” Tori responded. She explained that although their dream didn’t come to fruition, it was still something they wanted.

“Some things just don’t go according to plan,” Tori wrote. “But it all worked out for us.”

These days, Tori, Zach, Jackson, and Lilah along with their family dog Murphy, are enjoying their new home in Washington as they await the arrival of baby number three. Despite their move, Tori and Zach confirmed they’ll still be filming for LPBW, much to the delight of their fans.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.