Tori Roloff confirms she and husband Zach will still film for Little People, Big World despite their move

Despite announcing a move from Oregon to Washington, Tori Roloff confirmed to her fans that she and her family will still be filming for Little People, Big World.

Last week, Tori shared that she and her husband Zach, along with their kids Jackson and Lilah, have moved and won’t be living on the farm.

Tori told her followers on Instagram that her family made the move to Washington, home of Tori’s favorite NFL team the Seattle Seahawks, and uprooted from their home state of Oregon.

Tori Roloff answers curious LPBW fans

Now, Tori has confirmed that she and Zach will continue to film for LPBW after receiving a lot of questions from curious fans.

Tori took to her Instagram Feed on Friday, October 15 to answer some fans’ questions who asked about filming.

“You won’t be on the show anymore? 😢😢” asked one of Tori’s fans in the comments section.

Tori replied, “@imhairforyou247 still filming! 🥰 can’t wait to share all the madness with everyone!”

Another one of Tori’s fans asked, “R you [guys] still gonna be on the show??”

“@kristinar164 yes! 😘” Tori responded.

What does Tori and Zach’s move mean for the future of Roloff Farms?

Matt Roloff, Tori’s father-in-law, has expressed that he would like for the farm to stay within the family.

Preferably, Matt has mentioned that he would prefer one of his sons purchase the farm or a portion of it, keep it running in the family, and raise their own family on Roloff Farms.

However, it doesn’t look like the farm is going to stay in the family, sadly.

It’s confirmed that Tori and Zach won’t be purchasing any land on the farm, and Matt and Amy’s only daughter, Molly, also lives in Washington and seemingly doesn’t want to be very involved with the farm where she was raised.

Jeremy and Audrey mentioned that they tried to purchase the farm last year, but things didn’t work out the way they had hoped.

Recently, Jacob’s wife Isabel Roloff shut down rumors that she and Jacob were looking to purchase land on the farm.

Matt’s ex-wife, Amy Roloff, sold her portion of land back to Matt and moved off the farm ahead of her nuptials to her husband, Chris Marek.

Sadly, Tori and Zach closed on their new home the same day Tori was due to give birth to the baby they lost in the spring to a miscarriage.

It was a bittersweet moment for Tori and Zach, but they’re looking forward to starting their new adventure in Washington.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.