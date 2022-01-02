Jeremy Roloff reinforces why he and Audrey no longer film for LPBW, done ‘fabricating drama on TV’

Jeremy Roloff reinforced why he and his wife Audrey stopped filming for LPBW four years ago. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World alum Jeremy Roloff recently opened up to his fans about the reasons he and his wife Audrey Roloff stepped away from filming the show.

As some LPBW fans might remember, Jeremy and Audrey decided to step away from filming reality TV in 2018.

After appearing on LPBW for 17 seasons, alongside his parents Amy and Matt Roloff and his siblings Zach, Molly, and Jacob Roloff, Jeremy announced his departure via a lengthy post on Instagram.

Once again taking to Instagram, this time in his Stories, Jeremy fielded some questions from curious fans.

Jeremy Roloff answers curious LPBW fans about no longer filming for the show

One question that Jeremy seems to receive a lot concerns him no longer filming for LPBW, and that question popped up once again.

On Saturday, January 1, Jeremy received a question during an Instagram Q&A that read, “How come we don’t see you on LPBW?”

Jeremy began his answer by telling his fans, “If you didn’t know, we stopped maybe four years ago now.”

Pic credit: @jeremyroloff/Instagram

He continued to explain,” For many reasons, but I think in short it became something I didn’t want to associate with anymore.”

Jeremy Roloff says he and Audrey are done ‘fabricating drama on TV’

“It’s become that athlete that just won’t hang up the cleats, so he’s doing damage to the team and injuring himself in the process,” Jeremy added.

“Audrey and I had other things we wanted to do besides fabricating drama on tv,” Jeremy added, seemingly taking a shot at the rest of his family who still film LPBW.

Audrey came under fire last year when LPBW fans felt she contradicted herself by no longer filming for the show, but sharing so much of her personal life on social media.

Most of the Roloff family has stepped away from filming – in addition to Jeremy and Audrey, Jacob and Isabel, as well as Molly Roloff, have all decided to step away from the franchise they grew up filming.

The only Roloff sibling still filming for LPBW is Zach Roloff, along with his wife Tori and their kids Jackson and Lilah.

Jeremy added that he was grateful to be able to film on LPBW and wrote, “Thankful for the opportunity, it was a great run, etc etc. but for those of you paying attention, I know you understand.”

Jeremy’s dad, Matt Roloff, touched on the same topic earlier this year and was open and honest with his fans about why Jeremy and Audrey stopped filming.

“Because him and Audrey, his wife, decided that they wanted to pursue other ventures. It’s no fuss, no muss, it’s no, there’s no hard feelings,” Matt revealed during his video.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.