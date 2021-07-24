LPBW fans call out Audrey Roloff for sharing so much on social media after quitting the show

LPBW fans called out Audrey Roloff for how much she shares on social media after quitting the show. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff is catching flak from critics for sharing so much on social media after leaving the show.

Audrey and her husband Jeremy Roloff quit filming for Little People, Big World in 2018. Jeremy shared an Instagram post at the time and told their fans, “We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to!”

Since Audrey and Jeremy’s departure, the couple has welcomed another child and has a third one on the way. Ember, 4, is the couple’s firstborn daughter, followed by son Bode, 1, and a new baby due this November.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Audrey Roloff doesn’t miss an opportunity to share on social media

Audrey, who often goes by Auj, uses her social media platform to promote Young Living Essential Oils, as well as her and Jeremy’s podcast, Beating 50 Percent.

In addition to being a social media influencer, Audrey shares plenty of her personal life with her 1.4 million followers.

Audrey doesn’t miss an opportunity to share pictures and videos of everything happening in her life, big and small. Audrey has recently shared every detail of her country line dancing-themed 30th birthday party, videos of her kids’ swimming lessons, family adventures, and milestone moments.

Fans of LPBW on Reddit, however, think that Audrey overshares when it comes to social media. They find it hypocritical that Audrey would put nearly every detail of her family’s life in the public eye after leaving the widely popular series Little People, Big World.

LPBW fans called out Audrey for how much she shares

In a Reddit thread titled, “So modest, [Auj],” fans of the show discussed a recent picture Audrey shared of her bare pregnant belly on Instagram.

LPBW fans discussed Audrey’s social media presence. Pic credit: u/PatternMixingMomma/Reddit

One LPBW fan criticized Audrey’s choice of sharing so much of her personal life on social media and said, “[A]mazing how she still keeps saying how her & Jer stopped doing the show because they didn’t want to raise them on TV, yet will post close to 3000 pics on IG.”

The same Reddit user added to their comment, saying that Audrey owes her fame to her brother-in-law, Zach Roloff, who is a little person and Jeremy’s twin brother.

Is Zach Roloff to thank for Audrey’s fame?

“But once again you’d have NO followers but for your brother-in-law being a little person!!! Hopefully you’ll thank him for all your success,” the Reddit user commented.

Another LPBW critic went as far as to say that Audrey quit LPBW because of the struggles she had with breastfeeding her daughter. Audrey’s struggles with breastfeeding were captured often on the show and it was a tough and painful journey for the new mom at the time.

“They are liars. They quit the show because Audrey looked really bad as a new mother. That poor baby was skinny and starving and Audrey was so frustrated with breastfeeding you could see the anger coming off of her as she hid under a blanket to breastfeed,” one troll wrote on the Reddit thread.

Audrey recently shared a series of baby bump pictures, dating back to the beginning of her pregnancy, six months ago. Audrey asked her followers to guess the gender, and most of them think she and Jeremy will be welcoming a boy in November.

Another Roloff couple is expecting a baby later this year — Jacob and Isabel announced that they’re expecting a son in December, just one month after Audrey and Jeremy’s third child is due — as the Roloff family continues to expand.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.