LPBW: Audrey Roloff shows off her baby bump over the last six months, fans guess the baby’s gender

Now that she’s six months pregnant, Audrey shared a series of pics of her baby bump. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World alum Audrey Roloff is six months pregnant and shared a series of pics of her baby bump and asked her followers to guess the baby’s gender.

Audrey and her husband Jeremy Roloff announced earlier this month that they are expecting their third child together this November.

Audrey and Jeremy’s newest baby will join older brother Bode, 1, and older sister Ember, 3, as well as plenty of cousins.

Jeremy’s twin brother, Zach, and his wife Tori have two kids, Jackson and Lilah, and their younger brother, Jacob, recently announced that he and his wife, Isabel, are expecting a son in December.

The LPBW alum’s baby bump is steadily growing

Audrey took to Instagram to share a post with 10 photos of her baby bump progression over the last six months. In the first pic, Audrey sported a white smocked dress as she posed for a selfie in front of a mirror.

The mom of two showed off her bare baby bump in the second photo, posing in a bikini in front of her bathroom mirror. In another shot, Audrey cradled her bump as she held up sonogram photos of baby number three.

Audrey posed in a float on a lake and in another bikini on the beach, along with several more selfies showing how much her bump has grown over the last six months.

Audrey told her 1.4 million followers of the pics, “Bumpin’ through the months back in time (swipe right👉🏻) since I haven’t shared hardly any of this pregnancy here🤪 Can’t believe I’m 6 months already!🤰🏼”

“And no, we aren’t finding out gender until baby is here this time… So cast your votes: boy or girl?💙💗”

Audrey’s followers think she’s having another boy

Most of Audrey’s followers played along and guessed the gender of the baby, with most of them guessing it’s a boy.

Most of Audrey’s followers guessed she is having another boy this time around. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

One of Audrey’s followers, author Rebekah Lyons, commented, “BOY! Based on the way you are carrying 😍”

“On this journey with you [and] I think boy!! ❤” commented digital marketer Jenna Kutcher.

Another one of Audrey’s fans commented on how low she’s carrying this baby and also guessed it’s another boy, “Boy! 💙 baby is sitting so low!”

Audrey showed off her maternity fashion

Audrey also shared some pics to her Instagram stories and revealed that she’s mostly been wearing smocked dresses these days, for the sake of comfort as her baby bump expands.

Audrey shared that she’s wearing a lot of smocked dresses lately. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Audrey celebrated her 30th birthday last week with a country line dancing-themed party, complete with an outdoor makeshift dance floor and a country line dancing instructor. Audrey’s husband of nearly seven years shared a touching post in honor of his wife celebrating her 30th birthday.

Audrey and Jeremy’s baby will join Jacob and Isabel’s son later this year, adding the fifth and sixth grandchildren to the Roloff’s ever-growing family tree.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.