LPBW: Jacob Roloff and his wife Isabel are expecting their first child

Former LPBW star Jacob Roloff and his wife Isabel are expecting their first child in December. Pic credit: @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff and his wife Isabel announced they are expecting their first child.

Jacob and Isabel both shared identical sets of photos with their social media posts — the first showed Isabel and Jacob smiling for the camera at sunset, each with one hand on Isabel’s stomach.

In the next pic, the couple both looked down at Isabel’s stomach as they smiled, and again, each held one hand over her new baby bump.

Jacob and Isabel are expecting a boy in December

They made both posts on Instagram.

Isabel’s caption on her post read, “We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December ❤️.”

Jacob wrote, “Not for you but us: I’m very happy to say We’re having a son.”

Several family members stopped by the comments section to congratulate the couple and wish them well.

Other LPBW cast members commented about the newest Roloff grandchild

Jacob’s older brother Jeremy commented on Isabel’s post and wrote, “LETS GO! So excited for you!🙌🏼💌”

Jeremy and his wife Audrey are also expecting a baby, their third, in November.

Isabel commented on her husband Jacob’s post and wrote in response, “I love you!!!”

Jacob’s dad, Matt Roloff, commented on his son’s post, “About time. :). 😍👏❤️.”

The Roloff family is rapidly expanding

This makes two grandchildren due for the Roloff family this year and both within just one month of each other.

Audrey and Jeremy’s baby is due in November, just one month ahead of Jacob and Isabel’s baby.

Sadly, Tori and Zach lost their baby in March when Tori was eight weeks along in her pregnancy.

It’s been a struggle for Tori and Zach to watch LPBW episodes lately since their pregnancy news was part of the storyline.

LPBW fans have also speculated that Tori is having a rough time watching her sisters-in-law get pregnant while she and Zach are actively trying, to no avail.

Matt Roloff and Isabel commented on Jacob’s post. Pic credit: @jacobroloff45/Instagram

Jacob and Isabel are facing eviction after neighbors called the police on them because their dog was barking while left unattended.

The couple previously traveled the country in their trusty red van they call Ruby.

Last year, Jacob made headlines when he accused an executive producer at TLC of molesting him. Jacob alleged the events occurred while he was still filming for LPBW; he since stopped filming in 2016.

Jeremy Roloff’s comment on Isabel’s post. Pic credit: @jacobroloff45/Instagram

Jacob and Isabel’s son is Amy and Matt’s sixth grandchild.

Matt and Amy currently share grandchildren, Jackson and Lilah Roloff, whose parents are Tori and Zach, and Ember and Bode, whose parents are Jeremy and Audrey.

Jeremy and Audrey are expecting Roloff grandbaby number five.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesday nights at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.