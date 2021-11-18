Little People, Big World’s Tori and Zach Roloff expecting baby number 3

Zach and Tori Roloff are expecting baby number three. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff announced they are expecting baby number three!

Zach and Tori made their pregnancy news official on social media on Wednesday night.

In two separate posts to their Instagram accounts, Zach and Tori joyously revealed their good news.

LPBW couple Tori and Zach Roloff share pregnancy news

“We got some exciting news to announce! Baby coming spring of 2022! Tori is looking as beautiful as ever!” Zach told his 1 million followers.

Zach included two pictures – the first was a group shot of Zach and his family, including his wife Tori, and their kids Jackson and Lilah.

Jackson held a sign that read, “Baby Roloff #3 Coming Spring 2022.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

In Zach’s second picture, Tori held a sonogram photo as she smiled for the camera.

Tori shared a similar post to her Instagram account, telling her 1.6 million followers, “We are so excited to share some exciting news with you!”

“Baby Roloff will be joining us this spring and we are so grateful to God for this sweet gift! 💙💗,” Tori concluded her caption.

Tori chose to include a picture of the easel board that read, “Baby Roloff #3 Coming Spring 2022” as gold confetti fell from the sky in the background.

In a second slide, Tori cradled her baby bump as the rest of the family posed in front of the sign. In her third picture, Tori and Zach posed together, holding their sonogram picture.

Of course, friends and family stopped by the comments section of Zach and Tori’s posts to wish the family congratulations.

Friends and family congratulate Tori and Zach on pregnancy news

Tori and Zach’s sister-in-law, Isabel Roloff – who is married to Zach’s brother Jacob and expecting their own baby any day now – told the couple, “❤️❤️❤️best news ever.”

Their other sister-in-law, Audrey Roloff, commented, “Congrats you guys! ❤️🥳.”

Audrey just gave birth to her and husband Jeremy’s third child, son Radley, last week.

Jill Duggar-Dillard of Counting On wrote, “Oh my goodness!!! Yay! Yay! Yay! 💞”

Paralympian Dee Kisser also congratulated the couple on their impending addition. “Yaaaaayyy!! So happy for you guys! God is GOOOD! 🥰🥳💛,” Dee wrote.

Writer, speaker, and entrepreneur Ashley Lemiuex sent congratulations as well with her comment that read, “Yay!!!! Congratulations!!!”

Friends and family congratulated Tori and Zach. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram

The happy news comes on the heels of Tori’s miscarriage. Tori announced that she and Zach suffered a pregnancy loss in March 2021.

But, they’ve stayed hopeful, and their prayers for a rainbow baby have finally been answered.

The Roloff family just keeps growing – Tori and Zach’s third baby will mark the seventh grandchild for Amy and Matt Roloff.

Baby Roloff will join siblings Jackson and Lilah as well as cousins Ember, Bode, and Radley, along with Isabel and Jacob’s baby boy who will be here before we know it.

Congratulations to Tori, Zach, Jackson, and Lilah on their ever-growing family!

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.