Tigerlily and Adnan Abdelfattah split rumors surface as 90 Day Fiance fans suspect spin-off appearance

Some cryptic online activity has 90 Day Fiance viewers curious about Tigerlily and Adnan Abdelfattah’s relationship status.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days couple introduced themselves in Season 7.

Tigerlily and Adnan didn’t waste any time becoming husband and wife.

In fact, they were so eager to tie the knot that they wed on the first day Tigerlily arrived in Jordan to meet Adnan in person.

Their relationship was riddled with problems – like most of the couples from the franchise.

Despite some ups and downs, they persevered and welcomed their first child, Zeyn Eleven, together last year.

Some eagle-eyed 90 Day Fiance fans have noticed that Tigerlily and Adnan may have split based on their most recent Instagram activity.

Tigerlily and Adnan have deleted all photos of themselves together

On Reddit, u/aspiringurbanlegend shared screenshots of Tigerlily and Adnan’s Instagram profiles in a thread captioned, “Tigerlily and Adnan remove all photos together and delete each other from their IG bios.”

In addition to dropping each other’s handles from their Instagram bios, they’ve scrubbed all photos of themselves together and pics with their son, Zeyn.

Fellow 90 Day Fiance fans flocked to the comments section to offer their two cents on the big social media changes.

90 Day Fiance fans aren’t 100% convinced Tigerlily and Adnan have split

Several commenters were convinced that Tigerlily and Adnan deleted each other from their bios as a strategic move to ease their way into a 90 Day Fiance spin-off.

“Either they’ve split, or they’re about to appear on HEA,” suspected u/Miss_Kit_Kat.

A second commenter added, “Setup seems in line for Last Resort.”

Concurring that they’re trying to snag a spinoff spot, another 90 Day Fiance viewer wrote, “Last Resort here they come.”

Two Redditors wrote that Tigerlily and Adnan’s Instagram stunt was purely attention-seeking behavior.

“They needed to do something to stay above the water in internet relevance so time for a fake breakup!” reads another hot take from a Redditor.

90 Day Fiance fans have some thoughts. Pic credit: u/aspiringurbanlegend/Reddit

As the OP noted, we can confirm that Tigerlily and Adnan deleted each other’s Instagram handles from their bios.

For what it’s worth, however, Tigerlily and Adnan still follow each other on Instagram.

What was Tigerlily and Adnan’s motive for their Instagram changes?

So, are these two looking to generate buzz to draw attention to their business ventures? Are they stirring up hype ahead of a 90 Day Fiance spin-off? Or have they decided to call it quits?

As 90 Day Fiance fans know, anything is possible with cast members and their social media activity, so it’s hard to say.

The cast often likes to keep viewers guessing about their relationship statuses.

It doesn’t usually take long for 90 Day Fiance sleuths and bloggers to figure out what’s going on when the cameras aren’t rolling, so we’ll likely find out eventually, one way or another.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.