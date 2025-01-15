90 Day Fiance star Tigerlily Abdelfattah launches ‘Team Adnan’ gear

Adnan Abdelfattah has come under intense fire in recent days, but the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days newcomer’s wife is standing by her man.

Adnan’s behavior during Part 1 of the Season 7 Tell All has viewers up in arms, calling him out for the way he treats his wife, Tigerlily, and their fellow castmates.

The Jordanian native butted heads with just about everyone during the Tell All.

His remarks about not wanting to “kill anybody” at the Tell All didn’t sit well with viewers whatsoever, and they’ve since called for him to be canceled.

Despite his public chastisement, Tigerlily Abdelfattah is sticking by Adnan’s side and showing 90 Day Fiance fans how they can support her cantankerous husband.

On her Neige Concept business’s website, Tigerlily recently added some merch for Adnan’s supporters to purchase: “Team Adnan” T-shirts.

Tigerlily is selling ‘Team Adnan’ and ‘Team Tigerlily’ T-shirts online

The shirts are black with a red block across the chest reading “Team Adnan” in white lettering in all caps.

The T-shirts cost $35.00 and are available in a variety of sizes.

Tigerlily is selling “Team Adnan” T-shirts online. Pic credit: www.neigeconcept.com

Apparently, after launching the T-shirts, Tigerlily received an outpouring of requests to add another T-shirt to the inventory.

As she announced in her Instagram Story on Tuesday, “After we launched the Team Adnan shirts, we had so many requests for a Team Tigerlily shirt. So here you go!”

Tigerlily says she had “many” requests for “Team Tigerlily” T-shirts. Pic credit: @tigerlilyabdelfattah/Instagram

Tigerlily included a photo of the T-shirt and a site link.

The “Team Tigerlily” tops are also black, but the background is a hot pink dripping heart with white cursive lettering.

Tigerlily’s T-shirts are a bit more expensive than her husband’s, however, at $43.00 each.

Due to popular demand, Tigerlily is offering T-shirts with her name on them, too. Pic credit: www.neigeconcept.com

Tigerlily and Adnan criticized by 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers

Given this polarizing couple’s reputation, the T-shirts may seem like a surprising addition to Neige Concept’s merchandise.

Tigerlily and Adnan’s storyline started off with a bang in Season 7.

After months of online dating, Tigerlily flew to Jordan to meet Adnan in person. But rather than taking some time to get to know each other first, they jumped into marriage—on their very first day together.

Once they became husband and wife, Tigerlily and Adnan wasted no time trying to expand their family.

Tigerlily met Adnan in Turkey for a “baby-making” trip, during which time she became pregnant with their now 4-month-old son, Zeyn Eleven.

While Tigerlily continues to staunchly defend her husband, 90 Day Fiance viewers have expressed concern for the way Adnan treats her.

Critics have labeled Adnan a “freaking bully” and a “walking red flag,” and they’ve put Tigerlily on blast for staying with her “controlling” husband.

Part 2 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 19 at 8/7c on TLC.