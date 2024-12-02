Here’s why 90 Day Fiance viewers think Tigerlily and Adnan are ‘trolling’ viewers for ‘TV time’

Are Tigerlily and Adnan Abdelfattah pulling the wool over our eyes?

Some 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers think so.

Tigerlily and Adnan’s storyline is heating up this season, and we’re learning just how different their views are.

Tigerlily is growing increasingly irritated by Adnan and his religious and cultural rules, specifically regarding her wardrobe.

Adnan’s Muslim culture requires Tigerlily to dress modestly and show very little skin, something she’s not accustomed to and strongly disagrees with.

Tigerlily isn’t giving up the fight, either, continually challenging Adnan’s rules and trying to turn it around and make him abide by the same mandates she must.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers think Tigerlily and Adnan are bluffing about their relationship

But 90 Day Fiance fans think it’s all a farce.

Because Tigerlily has already left a “very controlling” husband once, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers can’t fathom that she would enter into a similar marriage a second time around.

After Sunday night’s episode, George Mossey took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice that he isn’t buying Tigerlily and Adnan’s storyline.

“Tigerlilly’s storyline is just stupid to me,” he began.

“NO ONE who escaped a controlling relationship would marry a Muslim man,” he continued. “She is trolling us & its obvious. Just like Corona & Inky trolled us.”

Others reacted to the post in the comments section, and many more 90 Day Fiance fans weren’t buying Tigerlily and Adnan’s storyline, either.

“I AIN’T HAVING IT!!” responded @Justjoeybt.

Others agreed with George Mossey’s sentiment, accusing Tigerlily and Adnan of joining the series for “exposure.”

One of Tigerlily’s critics called her out for not knowing about Muslim rules regarding her dress code, calling the whole thing “so annoying.”

“Yup, she wants TV time,” added @faieriemoon.

Others called Tigerlily and Adnan’s narrative “questionable,” agreeing that the couple may be duping viewers.

However, one naysayer claimed that Tigerlily doesn’t “have the mental capacity or the intelligence” to troll viewers like this.

“She is just dumb,” the comment continued.

Adnan was recently spotted in the US

While 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers continue to discern whether these two are scamming us, it appears that Adnan is in the US, which could indicate he and Tigerlily are the real deal.

Especially because Adnan was spotted in Texas, where Tigerlily resides.

As @shabootydotcom reported on Instagram over the weekend, Adnan was seen at a gun range in The Lone Star State, along with the “smoking gun” proving he’s in the States.

A photo uploaded on Sunday shows Adnan wearing protective eyewear and noise-canceling headphones as he posed at a gun range featuring a Texas star plaque on the building.

A photo of Adnan’s keys to a Lamborghini appeared to prove that he’s currently with Tigerlily since she drives a luxury Italian sports car by the same manufacturer.

It would make sense, then, that Adnan and Tigerlily are the real deal. Perhaps Adnan is in America on a K-1 visa, although he and Tigerlily have kept their living arrangements under wraps.

Tigerlily plays coy regarding Adnan’s whereabouts

Despite what appears to be clear-cut evidence that Adnan has made it to America, Tigerlily is keeping mum about her husband’s whereabouts.

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Tigerlily was asked whether Adnan is living in the US now.

Tigerlily played coy about Adnan’s whereabouts. Pic credit: @tigerlilyabdelfattah/Instagram

In response, Tigerlily uploaded a gif that read, “STAY TUNED,” adding a zipped-mouth emoji, making it clear that she isn’t willing to break her NDA.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.