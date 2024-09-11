What does Tigerlily do for a living? Find out the 90 Day Fiance star’s net worth

Tigerlily Abdelfattah has made quite an impression on 90 Day Fiance fans so far.

The Before the 90 Days Season 7 newcomer made a splash when she introduced herself to 90 Day Fiance viewers.

The 40-year-old mentioned having a penchant for the finer things in life, such as expensive sunglasses, designer shoes, and exotic cars.

In her opening scene, Tigerlily walks into a jewelry store and nonchalantly purchases a $26,500 watch.

She confessed, “Despite my privilege, my life hasn’t always been the easiest. I’ve walked through fire to get to where I am today.”

Tigerlily explained that following a tumultuous marriage to a “controlling” husband, she finally found the courage to leave.

After her four-year-long divorce, she admits she and her two children are “well taken care of.”

So, how does Tigerlily earn a living, and what is her net worth? Let’s take a look.

Tigerlily’s net worth and sources of income revealed

As In Touch reports, the Frisco, Texas native is worth somewhere between $100,000 to $500,000, per multiple online sources.

Tigerlily’s hefty alimony payments have seemingly stopped since she remarried her current husband, Adnan Abdelfattah.

But the 90 Day Fiance personality now earns money for herself through several avenues.

Per her Instagram bio, Tigerlily owns two businesses: Make Money With Tiger and Neige Concept.

Make Money With Tiger is a digital marketing firm that promises to help clients “make money with your 📱& generate 100% profit with this ONE course.”

Additionally, Tigerlily’s brand, Neige Concept, is described as a “minimalist line of nature-inspired, ethical, organic, and high-comfort play clothes that are easy to wear, easy to wash, and easy on the senses, so they can support your children for years to come.”

Neige offers ready-to-wear women’s clothing and intimates, as well as a children’s clothing line and skincare products.

In her 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 introduction, Tigerlily also revealed that she is a certified handwriting expert.

According to ZipRecruiter.com, handwriting experts in Texas earn an average annual salary of $47,584.

However, it’s unclear whether Tigerlily still works in the field or not.

Tigerlily took the leap and married Adnan on the first day they met

This season on Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiance viewers were shocked to learn that Tigerlily was flying to Jordan to meet her 22-year-old husband-to-be for the first time in person and then marry him just hours later.

Although her friends have expressed concerns about Tigerlily getting married so quickly to someone she just met, it appears that she and Adnan have already married.

Tigerlily uses Adnan’s surname on Instagram and has shared photos and videos from their wedding day.

In an Instagram post dated September 29, 2023, Tigerlily shared footage of her and Adnan’s elaborate ceremony.

The nuptials took place at Bebek Halls in Amman, Jordan, and featured a lavish spread, complete with performers, a band, and over-the-top decor.

In another Instagram post, Tigerlily and Adnan posed with their wedding rings held up close to the camera as they shared a kiss in the background.

In the caption, Tigerlily wrote, “You chose me in the billion. So I will ignore the billion for you 💍♥️”

