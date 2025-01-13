90 Day Fiance couple Tigerlily and Adnan Abdelfattah reveal baby’s name and first photos

Tigerlily and Adnan Abdelfattah are new parents to a sweet baby boy.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 couple will debut their son’s name and photos in Part 1 of tonight’s Tell All.

In an exclusive preview clip shared by PEOPLE, Tell All host Shaun Robinson questions the couple on stage.

Shaun points out that the last time viewers saw Tigerlily, she was early on in her pregnancy.

“Tigerlily, last time we saw you, it was very early on in your pregnancy,” Shaun says. “How are you doing?”

Tigerlily responds, “Good, good… we have a baby. He’s six weeks [old].”

A carousel of photos of the baby boy appears on screen, featuring the little one clad in plaid pants and a matching newsboy cap for a professional shot, another with baby and dad Adnan, and a third of the infant swaddled in a blanket.

Adnan gushes over the baby, calling him “Bobby,” while Tigerlily admits she misses her son after seeing his photos.

Zeyn Eleven arrived in August 2024

As PEOPLE reported, the little boy’s name is Zeyn Eleven.

Now that the news is out in the open, Tigerlily and Adnan shared a photo of their son on Instagram in a post captioned, “Welcome to the world Baby Zeyn Eleven.”

As Tigerlily explained in response to a comment on the post, Zeyn’s name is pronounced like “Zane.”

“Rhymes with rain,” she added.

Tigerlily shared how to pronounce Zeyn’s name. Pic credit: @tigerlilyabdelfattah/Instagram

Baby Zeyn was born on August 29, 2024, weighing 6 lbs., 14 oz., and 20.1 inches long.

Tigerlily opens up about her pregnancy, labor, and delivery

Tigerlily, who was 41 years old when she welcomed her third child, Zeyn, shared more information about her pregnancy and the birth in her Instagram Stories over the weekend.

When asked how her labor and delivery went, Tigerlily admitted Zeyn’s was easier than her two older children’s.

She also revealed that Zeyn’s birth was via a C-section, and she was offered a “Bair Hugger,” a device used to keep patients warm before, during, and after surgery such as a C-section.

Tigerlily talked about her labor and delivery. Pic credit: @tigerlilyabdelfattah/Instagram

In another Instagram Story slide, Tigerlily shared that she became pregnant naturally.

The Texas-based handwriting analyst tracked her ovulation with an Aura ring and the Natural Cycles app and took ovulation tests daily.

Tigerlily shared that she got pregnant naturally. Pic credit: @tigerlilyabdelfattah/Instagram

Tigerlily also ate Japanese fertility foods and did acupuncture.

Tigerlily and Adnan’s ‘baby-making’ trip to Turkey was successful

As 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers know, it didn’t take long for Tigerlily to become pregnant.

She and Adnan took advantage of her prime ovulation window during a trip to Turkey and immediately started their “baby-making” process.

Tigerlily discovered she was pregnant when she returned home but waited to tell Adnan the news in person, although she was concerned that Adnan’s visa wouldn’t be approved.

That wasn’t an issue, though. Adnan joined Tigerlily in person on stage for the Tell All and revealed that his visa was approved, and he’s now living in the US.

Part 1 of the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All airs on Sunday, January 12 at 8/7c on TLC.