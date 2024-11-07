90 Day Fiance: Did Adnan and Tigerlily secretly welcome a baby? Here’s what we know

Adnan and Tigerlily Abdelfattah have been busy trying to make a baby.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, the couple wasted no time trying to start a family together.

Just four months into their online relationship, Tigerlily, 41, flew to 22-year-old Adnan’s native Jordan to meet him for the first time, and on the very same day she arrived, they became husband and wife.

Eventually, Tigerlily had to return home to the US. But two months after they tied the knot, she returned to Jordan to visit Adnan.

Tigerlily Abdelfattash referred to her visit this time as a “baby-making” trip.

Since then, Adnan and Tigerlily have been spending every free moment trying to get Tigerlily pregnant.

So, were their efforts successful? Let’s take a look at what we know.

Adnan drops a cryptic hint on social media

Adnan got 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers’ tongues wagging with a recent Instagram Story photo.

That’s because the Jordanian model’s photo could be taken as a hint that he and Tigerlily secretly welcomed a child together.

Adnan’s photo was uploaded to @90dayfiance_alexa’s Instagram feed in a post captioned, “Baby alert?!”

The photo featured a baby wearing a onesie, whose head was covered with a plaid blanket.

In the text next to the photo, @90dayfiance_alexa wrote, “Adnan recently showed this pic in his stories. Do you think he & Tigerlily had a baby? Did the baby making visit work?”

90 Day Fiance fans flocked to the comments section. They pondered if Adnan was dropping a hint or pulling a fast one on us.

“Looks like clickbait,” wrote @itsnonnadonna.

“I don’t wanna believe it,” added @the90daytea.

One 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewer commented that Tigerlily appeared to look pregnant during certain clips, noting that she “definitely looks bigger” and her “boobs look saggier.”

As @shabootydotcom pointed out, “If it was up for 24 hours then he baiting.”

Tigerlily has made no mention of being pregnant or welcoming a child with Adnan

Tigerlily shares two children with her ex-husband and hasn’t dropped any hints about being pregnant or welcoming a child with Adnan on her Instagram account.

So, is it possible that Tigerlily and Adnan pulled off a hidden pregnancy and birth?

It wouldn’t be the first time for a 90 Day Fiance personality. Kalani Faagata somehow managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps until months after the birth of her daughter.

Since Adnan and Tigerlily are bound by NDAs, we likely won’t have a definitive answer about a possible Baby Abdelfattah until the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All.

Until then, 90 Day Fiance fans will look extra hard for clues about Adnan and Tigerlily being new parents.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.