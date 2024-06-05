Kalani Faagata and boyfriend Dallas Nuez secretly welcomed a baby girl

Kalani Faagata and her boyfriend Dallas Nuez have been keeping a big secret from 90 Day Fiance fans, but now it’s out.

The couple secretly welcomed a daughter, and they recently shared the surprising news with their supporters.

Kalani and Dallas’ romance might have started messy, with a hall pass situation that blossomed into something more.

Kalani was still married to Asuelu Pulaa at the time and he allowed her a hall pass to ease the guilt of his indiscretions throughout the entirety of their relationship.

Unfortunately for Asuelu, the couple fell in love, and the brunette beauty eventually kicked her cheating husband to the curb and started a romance with Dallas.

Things have been going well for the couple, and we’ve seen lots of snaps with Dallas and Kalani’s two sons, who have formed a special bond.

Much to our surprise, the family of four has turned into a family of five because Dallas and Kalani are now parents to a baby girl.

Kalani Faagata and Dallas Nuez welcome their first child together

Kalani and Dallas are still going strong and the couple just proved that they are serious about building a future together.

Nothing says serious like a new baby, and much to our surprise, the pair just welcomed their first child together.

Kalani shared the news on Instagram, clearly trying to break the internet, and 90 Day Fiance fans are still reeling from the surprising revelation.

The TLC star posted several photos of her adorable newborn swaddled in a purple blanket and matching headwrap.

Kalani tagged Dallas in the post, captioned, “Meet our daughter 🌙🐝💕.”

90 Day Fiance fans are surprised by Kalani and Dallas’ baby news

This is the first child together for the couple and the first daughter for Kalani, who already has two boys from her marriage to Asuelu.

Meanwhile, it seems everyone including Kalani’s 90 Day Fiance family and supporters were caught off guard by the news and they took to Instagram to express surprise and send congratulations.

“Damn you did a good job hiding your pregnancy congratulations,” wrote a commenter.

“Girl whaaaat? What a hard launch lol she is beautiful!” said someone else.

“Wow that was the best secret kept,” said an Instagram commenter. “Congratulations.”

We spotted Tiffany Franco in the comments, writing,” Omg Kalani!!!!! Congratulations 🥹❤️.”

Kalani’s former 90 Day: The Last Resort castmate, Liz Woods, also said, “Omg, congratulations.”

Pic credit: @kalanifaagata/Instagram

Aside from the photos, Kalani has not revealed any details about her and Dallas’ baby girl, including her name or official date of birth.

