90 Day Fiance newbie Tigerlily reveals which cosmetic procedures she’s had done

Tigerlily Abdelfattah is opening up about her appearance.

The 90 Day Fiance newbie joined Season 7 of Before the 90 Days alongside her Jordanian husband, Adnan Abdelfattah.

The couple’s journey to walking down the aisle has played out this season, from falling in love online to meeting in person for the first time on their wedding day.

So far, Tigerlily’s storyline has centered around her struggles with Adnan’s religious beliefs.

Adnan is a devout Muslim, so that means that as his wife, Tigerlily must obey certain rules, such as avoiding contact with other men and dressing conservatively.

Tigerlily is less than thrilled that Adnan can do whatever he wants while she has to abide by strict regulations.

Although she is limited in how she can interact with males and how she can present herself physically, apparently, certain cosmetic enhancements aren’t off the table.

Tigerlily admits to facial injections

During a recent Instagram Q&A in her Story, the Frisco, Texas native chatted with her fans and followers about her personal life.

Tigerlily promised her followers she would answer 10 questions during the Q&A, and one came from a curious fan who wanted to know whether she had had any procedures done.

“You’re beautiful and still look like you’re 21!” they wrote to the 41-year-old mom of two.

Along with her answer to the question, Tigerlily uploaded a serious-faced selfie in which she was casually clad in a plaid flannel top and natural-looking makeup with her long, blonde hair worn down in loose waves.

Tigerlily shared which cosmetic procedures she’s had done. Pic credit: @tigerlilyabdelfattah/Instagram

“Thank you!” she began her response. “All I’ve had done is filler and Botox.”

Tigerlily says she’ll ‘do whatever’ to make herself happy

Tigerlily explained, “But I haven’t had them done in over a year now, so it’s worn off.”

Although the effects of Tigerlily’s injections have worn off and/or dissolved, that doesn’t mean she isn’t open to having more work done down the line.

As she shared, “Not saying I’ll never get anything done, bc I feel like I need it then I’ll do whatever to make me feel happy. But right now I’m good!”

Tigerlily puts a lot of effort into her appearance

Anyone who has watched Tigerlily this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days knows that she takes her appearance very seriously.

She even flew her glam squad to Jordan with her, so her hair and makeup were on point for every event, no matter how big or small.

But Adnan isn’t exactly pleased that his wife takes so long to get ready.

Before leaving for their honeymoon, Tigerlily left Adnan and his brother waiting in the car for four hours.

After all was said and done, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, viewers expected that Tigerlily would look like royalty and be dressed to the nines after such a long hair and makeup session.

But instead, as Monsters and Critics reported, many 90 Day Fiance fans called out Tigerlily’s finished look, calling her hours-long routine “insane” considering the end result.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.