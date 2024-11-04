90 Day Fiance’s Tigerlily responds to rumors Adnan may take multiple wives

Is Tigerlily Abdelfattah going to become a sister wife?

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days newbie recently acknowledged that her husband, Adnan Abdelfattah, could take more wives.

Adnan is a devout Muslim, and having multiple wives is not uncommon in his culture.

This season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Tigerlily and Adnan officially became husband and wife.

Tigerlily Abdelfattah traveled to Adnan’s native Jordan to meet him (in person) for the first time, and they wasted no time with nuptials.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Tigerlily and Adnan tied the knot when she arrived in the Middle East.

How does Tigerlily feel about being one of multiple wives?

Now that they’re officially Mr. and Mrs. Abdelfattah, Tigerlily is aware that, eventually, she may have to share her husband with other women.

During a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Tigerlily answered several questions from 90 Day Fiance fans, as shared by @90dayfiance_alexa on Instagram.

One of the questions came from an Instagram user who asked Tigerlily, “Will you be happy if [Adnan] gets a second wife?”

Tigerlily uploaded a close-up selfie and explained that, in her eyes, Adnan already has multiple wives since there are several versions of her.

“My husband can’t get bored of me,” she responded. “Literally there’s makeup me, natural me, curly hair me, straight hair me, professional me, housewife me, crazy me.”

“What else could he want?” she proposed. “7 wives right there baby 😍 @adnanabdelfattah.”

In the caption of the Instagram post, @90dayfiance_alexa asked, “What do you think?”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers share what they think about Tigerlily’s Q&A

90 Day Fiance fans headed to the comments to offer their opinions on Tigerlily’s social media share.

One 90 Day Fiance viewer poked fun at Tigerlily taking hours to get ready, leaving Adnan waiting in the car while her glam team did her hair and makeup.

“She’s like ‘there’s me when I wake up in the morning and then there’s me when I get ready for 4 hours and still look the same’ lol 😂,” they teased.

@j_quezzie presumed that Adnan already has a second wife.

Mocking Tigerlily’s different-looking appearance in the selfie she uploaded to her Q&A, another commenter wrote, “Wife number 8 in that ultra filtered photograph. 😂😂😂.”

90 Day Fiance fans weigh in. Pic credit: @90dayfiance_alexa/Instagram

Blogger George Mossey wrote that Tigerlily has the “intellectual depth of a pinecone,” adding that he’s “already bored of her, and I never met her.”

“She’s in for a ride!!” added one Instagram user.

Another fan of the TLC series left a slew of crying-laughing emojis as their reaction to Tigerlily’s comments.

Tigerlilly critics weigh in. Pic credit: @90dayfiance_alexa/Instagram

Tigerlily is fed up with Adnan’s rules

The last we watched of Tigerlily and Adnan on Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, the newlyweds argued over the strict rules that Tigerlily must abide by, per Adnan’s religion.

Tigerlily is far from pleased that Adnan can do almost anything he wants, while she must dress ultra conservatively and avoid contact with other males—even if it’s her chiropractor.

In a clip from the Sunday, November 3 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Adnan tells his wife, “Not everything I can do, you can do.”

Tigerlily asks for some examples, and as Adnan shares, Tigerlily is not allowed to “show” her body, but he can.

Tigerlily doesn’t accept this and very matter-of-factly tells Adnan, “No.”

“If I can’t do it, you shouldn’t be doing it, either,” she responds as Adnan laughs.

During a couple’s confessional, Tigerlily asks Adnan whether or not he understands that his rules are a double standard.

Adnan holds his ground, telling Tigerlily that her comments make him “so, so angry.”

“Well, then you’re going to keep being angry then because it’s gonna be even,” Tigerlily insists.

To make this marriage last, Tigerlily will have to give.

Adnan and his religious rules certainly aren’t going to change, so either Tigerlily accepts them, or else she may find herself heading for divorce.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.