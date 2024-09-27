90 Day Fiance: Adnan defends Tigerlily’s ‘whiny Kardashian’ voice

Tigerlily Abdelfattah’s voice is getting under 90 Day Fiance viewers’ skin.

The reality TV newbie is sharing her storyline this season on the TLC spin-off Before the 90 Days alongside her husband, Adnan Abdelfattah.

Tigerlily, a 41-year-old mom from Texas, met and fell in love with 22-year-old Adnan, a Jordanian model, on social media.

Tigerlily left a controlling marriage and quickly fell head over heels for Adnan, a devout Muslim.

Despite not knowing each other long, Tigerlily wed Adnan the day she arrived in Jordan.

Now that they’re officially husband and wife, they have prepared for their formal wedding ceremony.

90 Day Fiance shared a clip from their nuptials on Instagram with the caption, “Here comes the bride! 👰‍♀️💐 #90DayFiance.”

Tigerlily and Adnan lock eyes for the first time while clad in their wedding attire. During her confessional, Tigerlily admits that seeing her husband in his tuxedo for the first time, she asked herself, “How lucky am I?”

Although the clip focused on Tigerlily and Adnan’s love story, 90 Day Fiance viewers were more concerned with something else.

As Tigerlily Abdelfattah spoke during her confessionals, her critics were irritated by the sound of her voice.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are annoyed by Tigerlily’s ‘Kardashians’ voice

In the comments section of the Instagram Reel, Tigerlily’s naysayers spoke out, voicing how annoyed they are by the way she speaks.

One commenter referred to Tigerlily as Kourtney Kardashian’s clone, adding, “She acts just like a Kardashian… her voice and behavior really annoys me.”

Another critic asked why Tigerlily talks like a “nasally Kardashian.”

Others called her voice “insufferable,” “sooooo obnoxious,” and “sooo annoying.”

Even more Instagram users compared Tigerlily’s speech to Kourtney Kardashian’s.

“The wanna be Kardashian whiney tone is killing me!” griped @debrah_maria_.

90 Day Fiance critics weigh in. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Adnan comes to Tigerlily’s rescue

One person who has absolutely no qualms with Tigerlily’s voice, on the other hand, is Adnan.

He responded to yet another negative comment regarding Tigerlily’s voice, which read, “Use your normal voice.”

Sticking up for his wife, Adnan responded, “I like her voice like this I don’t want her to change.”

Adnan responds to a viewer. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Tigerlily and Adnan’s storyline is heating up this season on Before the 90 Days

The Frisco, Texas, native is in for a big life change this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Tigerlily finds out just how strict Adnan is with his rules when she hires a male hairstylist.

Adnan was not pleased that another man was touching his wife and insisted on timing the man, giving him five minutes to do Tigerlily’s hair before he had to leave.

On top of that, Tigerlily’s friends have expressed concern that Adnan is using her to get to the US.

As her therapist told TLC’s cameras, “It just all seems, like, so convenient and suspicious. I mean, she’s beautiful, she has money—there are a lot of reasons why it would make sense for [Adnan] to play a certain part to get to the great state of Texas.”

Tigerlily isn’t concerned, noting that, for all she knows, Adnan could have more money than she does.

And as she put it, “He’s not someone who is gonna wanna stay at home and not work, so I’m not worried about that.”

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.