90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Adnan fusses at Tigerlily for keeping him waiting while she gets ready

Tigerlily needs her glam squad to get ready for any event, big or small, but Adnan isn’t having it.

As we’ve seen this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Tigerlily is pretty high-maintenance as far as her appearance is concerned.

When it comes to going out, Tigerlily is always in head-to-toe glam and won’t be caught dead looking less than perfect, no matter the occasion.

But she doesn’t believe she’s in the wrong for taking her time getting spiffed up.

For her and Adnan’s wedding ceremony, Tigerlily had to wait until Adnan and his groomsmen got dressed before she could start getting ready, causing them to be late.

Although he was partially to blame, Adnan has made it clear that he isn’t pleased that his wife takes so long to get ready, regardless of the circumstances.

In a preview clip of Sunday’s episode, as shared by Access Hollywood, Adnan gets snippy with Tigerlily after she keeps him waiting for hours on end while she gets ready to go out.

Tigerlily keeps Adnan waiting for three hours while she gets ready

Adnan is in the car with his brother as the duo grows increasingly more impatient by the minute after waiting three hours for Tigerlily.

Adnan calls the situation “insane,” and his brother suggests that he “take matters into his own hands” since Tigerlily is his wife.

“Be a man,” he tells him.

Adnan fires back, “Shut up,” clearly disgruntled by the situation.

Soon thereafter, Tigerlily finally emerges from the hotel building with her glam squad, Shay and Cruz, in tow.

Adnan expresses his annoyance with Tigerlily

Adnan exits his car and doesn’t waste any time harping on Tigerlily for keeping him waiting.

“Baby, this is so annoying! Every time I am going anywhere, I [have to] wait,” he complained, noting that he and his brother sat in the car for several hours.

Tigerlily defends taking so long, explaining that she had to get her hair done.

“Do you want me to look ugly?” Tigerlily offers.

“You are always a queen. I know that,” Adnan replies.

Tigerlily is ‘completely annoyed’ by Adnan and his brother’s comments

Before they can continue their conversation, though, Adnan’s brother approaches Tigerlily and makes a comment about her attire.

“This clothes is not good in Jordan,” he tells Tigerlily, who is clad in a low-cut V-neck top and pants.

But Adnan quickly comes to her defense, telling his brother it’s not his business and telling him to “Keep his mouth shut a bit.”

During her solo confessional, Tigerlily admits she is “completely annoyed” by what happened.

Tigerlily says despite taking hours getting ready to look good for Adnan, he wasn’t patient with her.

When Adnan asks Tigerlily if she’ll “fix” the problem, she tells him he’ll have to get used to her taking so long to get ready.

Tigerlily is not only upset by Adnan yelling at her, but also by his brother complaining about her outfit.

Meanwhile, as Tigerlily points out, Adnan has his shirt unbuttoned down to his belly button.

Tigerlily calls out the double standard in her confessional.

“It is completely ridiculous,” she gripes.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.