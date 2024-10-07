90 Day Fiance viewers call out Tigerlily’s tedious glam routine: ‘This did not take 3 hours’

Talk about being fashionably late.

Tigerlily Abdelfattah takes a long time to get ready to go out and isn’t afraid to admit it.

The 90 Day Fiance newbie is so serious about looking her best that her glam squad traveled the world with her.

Once Tigerlily landed in Jordan to marry Adnan Abdelfattah, Cruz, her hairstylist, and Shay, her aesthetician, were by her side for every outing.

On Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, her husband, Adnan, waited in the car for three hours while she got ready to take off on their honeymoon.

Cruz and Shay worked their magic on Tigerlily, and when she emerged from her hotel, she was dolled up in full hair, and full makeup, and was styled from head to toe.

But after seeing the clip on Sunday night, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers felt Shay and Cruz put in way too much time and effort, considering the result for Tigerlily.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers call Tigerlily’s routine ‘insane’

Tigerlily’s critics called her out on X (formerly Twitter), questioning how her finished look could have taken several hours.

Along with a photo of Tigerlily after getting into full glam, one 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewer asked, “HOW did THIS look take 4 hours?????”

Another one of Tigerlily’s critics shared a clip and commented that taking four hours to get ready is “really insane.”

@90DayCray1 shared side-by-side photos of Tigerlily before and after getting her hair and makeup done.

“I understand needing time for hair and makeup,” they captioned the pics. “But this did not take 3 hours.”

Tigerlily is struggling with Adnan’s rules

Despite Adnan’s frustration, Tigerlily Abdelfattah was unapologetic about keeping him waiting for hours while she got gussied up.

Not only that, but she complained about his double standards.

Although Adnan’s brother commented that Tigerlily’s outfit was too immodest to wear in Jordan, she pointed out that Adnan was wearing his button-down shirt unbuttoned to his belly button.

Tigerlily confessed that she was “completely annoyed” by Adnan and his brother’s comments, calling the ordeal “completely ridiculous.”

Tigerlily is struggling with the rules of Adnan’s Muslim faith. In his religion, women must adhere to stricter rules than men.

Tigerlily was shocked to discover she couldn’t hug or shake another man’s hand or be alone in a room with other men besides Adnan.

She also isn’t happy about having to abide by a dress code.

Tigerlily has made it crystal clear that she dislikes the rules imposed upon her, but Adnan isn’t willing to budge.

Will their differences be too much of a burden on their marriage? Or will this 90 Day Fiance couple make it through unscathed?

As Tigerlily confessed this season, “I think that this whole, you know, husband and wife thing’s very new for Adnan, and there are things that he needs to get used to.”

“Taking a long time to get ready is just a part of who I am,” she admitted. “But he’ll learn.”

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.