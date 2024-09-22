90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 7 Episode 4: Tigerlily and Adnan get ready for their wedding

Tensions rise in Episode 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 as secrets are revealed, and cultural clashes threaten to tear couples apart in the upcoming episode.

As 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 continues, Episode 4 promises viewers more emotional highs and lows as couples grapple with major life decisions, cultural challenges, and hidden truths.

The episode, airing Sunday, September 22 at 8/7c on TLC, is set to deliver the kind of drama that has become a hallmark of the franchise.

The episode will also be available for streaming on Max the following day, providing another opportunity for viewers to witness the next chapter in these couples’ tumultuous love stories.

In this episode titled Revelations, couples will face some of their biggest challenges yet.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The episode’s central storylines focus on five key relationships, all struggling with significant roadblocks as they prepare to meet in person or decide on their future.

Tigerlily and Adnan’s wedding prep

Tigerlily, a 41-year-old mother from Texas, is pushing forward with her plans to marry 22-year-old Adnan, a model from Jordan. Their fast-paced relationship has raised concerns among Tigerlily’s friends, who worry about the couple’s age difference and the potential cultural and religious conflicts they may face. Despite these warnings, Tigerlily remains determined to wed Adnan shortly after arriving in Jordan. The episode will explore whether this wedding will truly happen or if last-minute doubts will derail their plans.

Brian, a 52-year-old quadriplegic wheelchair rugby coach from Illinois, has been keeping a critical secret from Ingrid, his Brazilian girlfriend. After two years of dating online, Ingrid will finally learn the truth about Brian’s past, which could put their future in jeopardy. The emotional reveal is expected to test Ingrid’s ability to accept Brian for who he is, both physically and emotionally, raising questions about whether this relationship can survive such a crucial test.

Meanwhile, Loren, a self-described jack-of-all-trades from Nevada, faces a difficult conversation with Faith, his Filipina girlfriend. After couch-surfing and working odd jobs in Las Vegas, Loren reveals that he’s broke, complicating his plans to move permanently to the Philippines. This financial confession adds tension to an already delicate situation, as Loren’s lack of transparency about his non-monogamous lifestyle further strains their relationship.

Niles and Matilda’s Wedding Woes

Another couple on shaky ground is Niles and Matilda. After two years of dating online, Niles is reluctant to go through with the wedding Matilda has been eagerly planning. In Episode 4, Niles will struggle to tell her he wants to delay the wedding, fearing her reaction to his hesitation. The episode will explore the emotional fallout as Niles tries to balance his love for Matilda with his fear of rushing into marriage.

In a more contentious relationship, Sunny, who hails from South Africa, fears that his relationship with Florida-based Veah is on the brink of collapse due to their differing religious views. As they try to navigate their love, Sunny becomes increasingly concerned that their differences in faith will drive them apart, a fear compounded by Veah’s continued connection with her ex.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.