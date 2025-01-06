90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days fans ready for ‘Tell All fight of the century’ as Adnan and Niles face off

It’s the showdown we didn’t see coming: Adnan Abdelfattah versus Niles Valentine.

In next Sunday’s 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 Tell All, the castmates fight backstage.

A clip of the confrontation was shared as a teaser at the end of the January 5 episode, Never Let Me Go.

In the scene, Adnan is seen approaching Niles during a filming break.

“To be honest with you, it is not nice to meet you,” Adnan tells Niles.

Niles gets in Adnan’s personal space, telling him that his statements were “not cool at all,” as he raises a finger within inches of his face.

Niles doesn’t back down from Adnan

Adnan doesn’t see the fault in his ways, so Niles reminds him that he said some disrespectful things in front of his father.

But Adnan doesn’t back down, telling Niles, “because he didn’t respect me.”

Niles raises his finger again, threatening Adnan: “Do you know what people down south do to people who do that kind of stuff?”

Still, Adnan stands his ground, looking angry, as he warns, “Don’t bet on yourself.”

Niles stands firm, too, as the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 7 cast and producers look on in disbelief.

At one point, Adnan and Niles’ confrontation is on the brink of getting dangerous, and producers intervene, telling Niles to step back before the clip cuts.

Niles stuns viewers as he stands up to Adnan

After watching the altercation on Sunday evening, 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the preview.

The consensus was that typically mild-mannered Niles threw them for a loop.

One X user wrote that Niles “is about that life!!” and expressed joy at seeing him stand up for himself.

“Niles bucking up to Adnam was not on my bingo card,” admitted @sweetjarose.

A third 90 Day Fiace fan proposed that the upcoming encounter would be “The Tell All fight of the century!!!” adding that they were “Team Niles all the way!!!!”

The Tell All fight of the century!!!

In response to the third X post, many other 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers flocked to the comments to share who they are siding with: Adnan or Niles.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers side with Niles

One of Niles’ supporters predicted that Adnan “is in for a rude awakening.”

Another one of Niles’ backers revealed their “money [is] on” the Alabama-based disability advocate.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers are rooting for Niles. Pic credit: @Chiefsloverchi1/X

One of Adnan’s adversaries warned the Jordanian native to leave Niles alone, or else he might “snap on” him.

Others predicted Niles would “open up a can of whoop a**” on Adnan and encouraged him to “kick [Adnan’s] a**.”

One 90 Day Fiance fan noted they were proud of Niles for “puffing up,” and another joked they were making “Team Niles shirts rn.”

Adnan gets into it with several cast members

Adnan appears to be in more than one quarrel in next week’s Tell All.

In another teaser clip at the end of Sunday’s episode, Adnan and his castmate, Vanja Grbic, exchange words on stage.

When Vanja accuses Adnan of being too controlling towards his wife, Tigerlily Abdelfattah, he snaps and shoots a seething glare her way.

“‘Adnan [is] controlling.’ Tell me why [I’m] controlling!” he demands.

In another on-stage squabble, Adnan throws shade at his castmate and fellow Muslim, Sunny Mahdi, for having premarital sex.

When Veah Netherton comes to Sunny’s defense, Adnan loses his temper, screaming at her.

“Oh, what is that f**king s**t you’re saying from your mouth?” he shouts.

Adnan won’t be the only one in the hot seat next Sunday, either.

As the preview also shows, Vanja’s former love interest, Bozo Vrdoljak, caves when his castmates press him for answers and he storms off camera.

And Loren Allen reveals to his castmates that during the one week he and Faith were apart, he slept with another woman—the same one who gave him gonorrhea.

Loren’s fellow cast members are shocked by his confession and put him in his place, accusing him of never learning from his mistakes.

This Tell All promises to be an entertaining one, so sit back and watch the entertainment ensue.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All airs on Sunday, January 12, at 8/7c on TLC.