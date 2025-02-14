The Traitors 3, Episode 8 recap: Two more players blindsided

A new episode of The Traitors 3 debuted on Thursday night.

February 13 marked the arrival of The Traitors 3, Episode 8, and spelled the doom for more players.

But did the new episode live up to the excitement of the previous weeks?

Derrick Levasseur and Boston Rob Mariano got sent packing on Episode 7.

The former Big Brother and Survivor winners seemed like big threats to win this season, but they didn’t even make the final 10 players.

Only 11 people remained in the game when Episode 8 began with another Murder.

The Traitors 3, Episode 8 recap

Carolyn Wiger and Danielle Reyes were tasked with eliminating a player face-to-face to open Episode 8.

Dolores Catania, Chrishell Stause, Tom Sandoval, Dylan Efron, and Gabby Windey were at risk of being Murdered after performing poorly in the previous challenge.

The episode flashed to the following breakfast before noting who was Murdered.

Danielle and Britney Haynes from Big Brother arrived and chatted about the game.

After some chatting among the players, we learned Chrishell Stause had been Murdered. She was pretty upset.

Tom Sandoval celebrated Chrishell’s banishment, which didn’t sit well with other players.

chrishell not even serving anything when she saw the traitors… girl at least pretend to be gagged #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/1Ev9fIS7aj — OKAY 💝 (@payolagrande) February 14, 2025

The final 10 compete on The Traitors 3

Two five-person teams competed in the annual telephone game.

Britney, Ivar, Ciara, Tom, and Danielle went out to find dolls singing nursery rhymes backward. They had to phone the other five people (Gabby, Carolyn, Dylan, Dolores, and Sam) and repeat what they heard.

Only the five people outside of the castle (with Alan Cumming) had a chance to get a Shield. Instead of looking for the correct dolls, they tried to find Shields.

Tom took charge and began winning the team money. While he was doing that, Ciara found the Shield.

Tom landed the team $20,000.

“The challenges on the traitors are pointless” okay then explain this… #TheTraitorsUS pic.twitter.com/8rNUF1D9V4 — regis (@regissphilbin) February 14, 2025

Another Roundtable for The Traitors 3

The Shield couldn’t save Ciara from suspicion at the Roundtable.

Many players returned to the theory that someone in the coffins (earlier in the season) had to be a Traitor. Since the first two people were sent home innocent, some folks were suspicious about Ciara.

Jeremy Collins and Nikki Garcia were the people in the coffins with Ciara.

Ciara was Banished on a 9-1 vote. The only other vote was for Britney (by Ciara).

Nine people remain in the running for part of the $250,000 prize pool.

To begin the next episode, Danielle and Carolyn must Murder someone or invite someone to become a Traitor. And the women are not on the same page.

