The real reason 90 Day Fiance’s Varya Malina is joining the US national guard

Former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Varya Malina has been posting a lot on social media recently about her desire and plan to join the US National Guard, but she hasn’t said what her true motivations are until now.

Varya used her Instagram platform to finally divulge the driving forces behind her decision, and her answers explain a lot.

It came out that Varya has remained in a relationship with her partner from Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, Geoffrey Paschel, since their time together on the show.

The information of their continued relationship came out only after he was convicted of the aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault of his ex-fiance from a June 2019 incident.

Varya Malina explained her motivations for joining the US National Guard

Varya came to the US on a visitor’s visa when Geoffrey ended up proposing to her in Tennessee on the show. It has been speculated that she won the green card lottery at some point and that is how she has been able to stay in America for as long as she has.

Varya revealed her plans to go beyond her green card status as she is aiming to get her citizenship, and she plans on obtaining it through enlisting and participating in the National Guard.

Varya used an Instagram video to list the reasons why she is joining the National Guard. At the beginning of the video, Varya put a question that she gets asked a lot which is, “Why did you decide to go to the National Guard?”

The video then panned to separate clips of Varya with different clothes as she made her points.

Her first answer was, “To get a citizenship within a year.”

Varya provided a bevy of other reasons she decided to join, including, “A free education” and, “To find my place in the community.”

Varya Malina appears to plans on continuing her relationship with Geoffrey Paschel

Varya has been talking with Geoffrey often while he is in prison awaiting sentencing and she shares the communications she has with him on social media.

She has asked his supporters for donations on his behalf and even joked about ending up on Love After Lockup over anything 90 Day Fiance-related.

Sentencing for the Geoffrey Paschel trial will take place on February 3, 2022.

