Eagle-eyed 90 Day Fiance fan noticed that Varya Malina may still be with Geoffrey Paschel

A sharp-eyed 90 Day Fiance fan spotted something in Varya and Geoffrey’s social media posts that could mean they are still together. Pic credit: TLC

One very observant 90 Day Fiance fan made the connection that Before the 90 Days’ Varya Malina was eating off the same dinner plate that her maybe-still fiance Geoffrey has at his house and has eaten off of.

The picture of the dinner plate with food on it was from June 21st, 2021, and the dinner plate looked just like the same one Geoffrey ate off the Thanksgiving prior.

Varya turned down Geoffrey’s first proposal in Russia but realized that she made a mistake and famously surprised him in Tennesee when he was with another woman.

Geoffrey ended up dumping that other woman and got back with Varya and proposed to her again. Since then, Varya has moved to the US after winning the visa lottery, and rumors have been swirling that the pair are still together.

There has also been speculation about whether Varya will be on Season 2 of The Single Life and whether Geoffrey will appear on the spinoff, and the potential on and off again partner of Varya’s.

The evidence supports the theory that Varya Malina and Geoffrey Paschel are still together

Both Geoffrey and Varya have posted pictures where the same dinner plate appears to be used, leading onlookers to believe that they are spending time together.

Varya’s June 21st Instagram story photo was an ornamental dinner plate with food on it that looks like the same plate Geoffrey used previously.

Varya ate off the same dinner plate that Geoffrey used on Thanksgiving previously. Pic credit: @varya.malina/@geoffrey.Paschel/Instagram

A few other coincidences have slipped out that led fans to believe the pair may have never stopped dating.

Varya has been spending most of her time in Florida in the same town where Geoffrey’s mom lives, according to the same eagle-eyed source.

Geoffrey also posted a picture of a large shaved dog in July of 2020, and it is the same dog that Varya now has.

A week ago, Geoffrey also responded to a fan’s comment on a photo of the two of them, saying they were a beautiful couple. Geoffrey commented, “were?”

Geoffrey Paschel has a lot of legal troubles to worry about

Geoffrey has been accused of aggravated kidnapping, domestic assault, vandalism, and interference with an emergency call stemming from a 2019 incident with his ex-girlfriend. His trial date is set for August 10th, 2021.

Geoffrey’s bad reputation continues, as he has four ex-wives, two of whom have accused him of abusive behavior, and he is known to have four children, although there are also claims he has more.

Geoffrey was not invited to the Tell All for Season 4 of Before the 90 Days, which many speculated was tied to the emergence of the serious charges against him.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.