Critics take aim at Varya Malina for saying she’s more likely to be on Love After Lockup than 90 Day Fiance

Varya told a fan that it’s more likely she would be on Love After Lockup than 90 Day Fiance again. Pic credit: TLC

Now that former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days cast member Varya Malina came out in the open about her relationship with Geoffrey Paschel after he was convicted for the aggravated kidnapping and domestic assault of his ex-fiancee, she has not been shy about defending him.

Geoffrey is facing up to 30 years for the kidnapping felony alone.



Varya’s support efforts were made clear once again when a fan commented on her recent post begging her to come back to 90 Day Fiance and Varya responded by saying that an appearance on Love After Lockup would be more likely.

Varya Malina said she’s more likely to be on Love After Lockup than 90 Day Fiance

Varya posted a video in her bikini to Instagram and received a lot of attention on the photo. What proved to be more interesting were her responses to fans, and one in particular.

She responded to many of her fans in the comments including someone who wrote, “We love you, please come back to 90 Day Fiance.”

Varya’s response to that plea read, “most likely to love after lockup (grimacing face emoji).”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Pic credit: @varya.malina/Instagram

90 Day Fiance critics reacted to Varya Malina’s Love After Lockup comment

Critics of Varya were quick to notice her reply and had opinions on Varya’s statement.

One popular 90 Day Fiance fan page on Instagram reposted the exchange and added the caption, “Varya thinks this [s**t] funny (hand over the face emoji.”

Another well-known 90 Day page also shared the comments on Varya’s post and added, “Don’t think so. Love after lockup is too good for you.”

The comments of that post featured other 90 Day Fiance viewers who had thoughts on Varya’s situation.

One person remarked, “Hey at least she’s acknowledging her reality.”

While another joked, “In 30 years, she’ll be on the show lol.”

Pic credit: @truecrime_jankie/Instagram

Varya Malina appears to have moved into Geoffrey Paschel’s home in Tennessee while he is in prison awaiting sentencing

Varya drew sweeping criticism for posting a video of herself moving into what is presumed to be Geoffrey’s house in Tennessee.

Her move comes as she tried to take credit for selling the house she was living in in Pensacola Florida which actually belongs to Geoffrey and his mother and she has no legitimate claim to.

Varya says she will be taking care of Geoffrey’s dogs and appears to be in it for the long haul despite his incarceration status.

Sentencing for the Geoffrey Paschel trial will be conducted on Friday, December 3.