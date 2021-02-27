The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast members ranked from best to worst

Best and worst dressed cast members on the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. Pic credit:Chad Kirkland/Bravo

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City just wrapped its first season.

Let’s just say the women gave Housewives fans everything they needed and so much more.

Set in the backdrop of Salt Lake City Utah, the six successful businesswomen gave us lots of drama and lots of memorable fashion moments.

During their short stint on Bravo, the ladies have set themselves apart in the style department– proving that their sense of style is as unique as their personalities.

Now we’re breaking down the fashions of the RHOSLC cast from Season 1.

Here’s our list ranked in order of best to worst dressed.

1. Jen Shah

Jen Shah is best dressed RHOSLC cast member. Pic credit: Bravo

Jen Shah shocked us with her over-the-top personality, but she has an over-the-top fashion sense to match.

This is why Jen takes the top spot at the best dressed cast member on the show.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star served us look after look in every single episode, making it hard to choose one favorite from the bunch.

Her fabulous head-to-toe fur ensemble during the cast brunch deserves a memorable mention, and she brought the heat in every single confessional interview as well.

However, it’s hard to beat the belted, wide-leg Gucci jumpsuit topped off with a tropical print Versace scarf that Jen wore during the cast trip to Vegas.

And that’s just one of the many memorable fashion moments we’ve seen from her this season.

The 48-year old also donned a full Versace tropical print pantsuit during one scene, a one-shoulder Christian Cowan sequin dress in another scene, and a stunning Gucci fur coat in the finale episode.

If you take one glance at Jen Shah’s Instagram page, you’ll easily realize why she deserves the number one spot on this list.

2. Meredith Marks

Meredith Marks is the second best dressed cast member. Pic credit: Bravo

RHOSLC viewers have mixed reviews about Meredith Marks, but most of us will agree that her sense of style is top-notch.

The mom-of-three has been touted by some as boring and not bringing much to the show, but one thing she did bring was amazing fashion.

And the celebrity jewelry designer took some risks with her hairstyles as well, even switching up her brown locks from long and wavy to a blunt bob in one of her confessional.

As for her fashion choices this season, Meredith slayed during each episode.

From her stunning wide-leg pants suits, which seem to be her signature style, to her bejeweled face mask during the season finale, let’s just say this Salt Lake City Housewife is no slouch in the fashion department.

The brunette beauty’s most memorable style moment came early on in the show, when she donned a stunning, pink mini dress by Christian Cowan, with a matching pink fur coat.

The gorgeous ensemble was only the beginning of what would be an array of epic outfits that no doubt ranks Meredith as a bonafide fashionista.

3. Lisa Barlow

Lisa Barlow is the third most stylish RHOSLC cast member. Pic credit :Bravo

Lisa Barlow has had her own share of drama this season, but in every scene, she was impeccably dressed.

The Vida Tequila founder was all about business and family, but she still made time to focus on fashion, which is why we’ve ranked her in third place.

For one, it’s hard to ignore Lisa’s beautiful brown locks, which is an important element of any good outfit.

But the RHOSLC star also scored lots of bonus points with viewers for sporting several enviable ensembles, and she kicked off her fashion moment during the first event of the season.

The mom-of-two wore a skin-tight leather outfit, with patent leather boots and a beautiful fur coat to her BFF Meredith Mark’s birthday party.

And much like her friend, Lisa is also a big fan of pink. One of her most stylish confessional moments came courtesy of a pink, long sleeve mini dress by Zimmermann.

Lisa also caught our attention while donning a shiny see-through turtleneck top by Jonathan Simkhai.

Even while donning oversized tracksuits, the brunette beauty still manages to make it a fashion moment and that’s not easy to do.

This stylish mama loves her leather, her fur, and a fabulous pair of glasses. Her style is a little edgy with some glam thrown into the mix, and we absolutely love it.

4.Whitney Rose

Whitney Rose takes the fourth place slot among her castmates. Pic credit: Bravo

Whitney Rose proved to fans this season that her style is just as sweet and understated as her personality.

The 34-year-old played it very safe with her fashion choices, and we would love to see her step things up next season.

But that’s not to say Whitney didn’t have a few stylish moments to her credit.

This Salt Lake City Housewife takes the number four slot on our list because her style isn’t, bad but it didn’t exactly blow us away either.

In actuality, her storyline was definitely more interesting than her clothing– as she dealt with being shunned by the Mormon church after committing infidelity with her now-husband.

And we also witnessed the interesting dynamic between Whitney and her dad as he battled with drug addiction.

Most likely fans will remember these things moments more than Whitney’s fashion choices.

However, one memorable moment came during her confessional where she gave us Marilyn Monroe vibes, from the red lips to the short blond hair.

Whitney’s stunning bustier– which she sported during the confessional– was courtesy of House of CB and was a step up in her fashion game.

5.Heather Gay

Heather Gay takes the MVP spot among her castmates this season, but she ranks pretty low in the style department.

Heather Gay is ranked low on the best dressed list. Pic credit:Bravo

This soft-spoken newbie has a lot of work to do if she wants to keep up with the other stylish women on the cast.

The blond beauty was an absolute breath of fresh air with her kindness, honesty, and her fiery sense of humor.

But while we absolutely fell in love with Heather, her fashion choices didn’t exactly blow us out of the water.

From oversized sweaters with jeans and boots to casual tracksuits, and muted colors, Heather is due for a fashion upgrade.

And when compared to her uber stylish costars, it’s not hard to see why she ranks so low on our style poll.

Heather’s outfits just didn’t really stand out this season, despite having some lovely confessional looks.

However, the mom-of-three definitely has the potential to turn up her style game.

During the finale episode, she turned heads in a pink and white, ombre dress by AFRM.

And we definitely hope to see Heather make more stylish choices such as this one for Season 2.

6.Mary Cosby

Mary Cosby is the worst dressed on RHOSLC. pic credit: Bravo

Mary Cosby’s castmates seem to think that her style is off the chain, but on this list, it takes more than just piling on designer outfits to be fashionable.

While it’s obvious that Mary doesn’t have a budget when it comes to her wardrobe, her personal style can be quite confusing.

The Pentecostal first lady came right out the gate with a questionable outfit during the first cast event.

Mary donned a green tulle dress by Valentino which she paired with white stockings.

And as if that wasn’t enough she added a few gold necklaces, a pair of black cutout leather gloves and a red handbag into the mix.

The interesting ensemble garnered a ton of criticism from fans, but Mary’s style didn’t get much better throughout the season. It all appeared to be a mismatch of designer labels without much thought behind them.

To her credit, the Salt Lake City Housewife undoubtedly has some fabulous pieces, but the way she pairs them leaves much to be desired.

This is why she takes the worst dressed spot on our list.

The Housewives of Salt Lake City are all so fabulous in their own right, and for their first season, they definitely brought the heat.

While some already have their style game on lock, a few cast members could use some work, so lets see how they step things up during Season 2.

Do you agree with our list? How would you rank the RHOSLC cast?

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.