Mary Cosby gets emotional while talking about her ‘happy’ marriage to step-grandfather, Robert Cosby

Mary Cosby is happy in her marriage. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby ultimately has found “happiness” in her “beautiful” marriage with step-grandfather, Robert Cosby.

Mary has admitted in the past that marrying her step-grandfather was her grandmother’s wish and that she was initially reluctant to fulfill that wish.

However, she turned to faith and found happiness from a “loving relationship” with Robert.

“You can’t say or do anything to take happiness away from me. It’s hard to get. If you can find that in a man, it doesn’t matter where he came from,” she told Us Weekly. “Marriages are hard, they’re horrible, they can be a nightmare. I have a beautiful one.”

The beginning of her marriage was uncomfortable, but they got into their groove a few years into their “arranged” marriage.

“We were best friends. We traveled everywhere. We’ve seen everything together,” she expressed.

However, she also addressed that some of that joy has faded naturally as they’ve now been married for over two decades.

“You can’t go through a marriage for 22 years and be happy,” she admitted. “Like every single Chanel, he’s bought it for me. And I haven’t had to buy myself anything. All my designer things, Robert Sr. has gotten them for me.”

Mary did not expect her marriage to draw so much attention

Mary was surprised and frankly, disappointed when her controversial marriage was teased on social media and used as promotional footage for the show.

She was upset that this information came out before viewers got to know her and she could defend herself on the show or adjacent shows like Watch What Happens Live.

Additionally, she claimed that she’s not super comfortable with social media, so having the uniqueness of her marriage revealed there was a struggle for her.

During her time on the show, Mary Cosby has taken her time to clarify the details of her marriage and admitted that it was something that she had to work to come to terms with.

Mary gained more than just a husband in her marriage

Mary inherited all of her grandmother’s wealth when she married her step-grandfather.

Mary’s grandmother, Rosemary Cosby, founded the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, where she met Robert, her second husband.

Rosemary wanted Mary to marry Robert so that she could inherit the church and become the church’s First Lady. Mary also inherited her empire of faith-based establishments worth millions.

This angered Mary’s mother, who thought she should’ve received the inheritance, and severed their relationship.

Mary has received backlash on how she leads the church. She has been accused of berating her church members and guilting them into donating money. Many have even implied that she keeps that money for herself.

Mary has since spoken out against those claims.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Part 3 airs Wednesday, February 24 at 10/9c on Bravo.