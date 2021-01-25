Mary Cosby was disappointed that step-grandfather storyline aired on social media before RHOSLC premiere

Many people will agree that Mary Cosby has one of the most engrossing storylines in the Bravo Housewives franchise.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star came on the scene and shocked viewers by revealing that she was married to her step-grandfather.

As it turns out, Mary’s current husband was first married to her late grandmother.

But before her grandmother died, she told Mary to marry her husband when she passed away.

Obeying her grandmother’s wishes guaranteed an abundance of wealth for the RHOSLC star.

And Mary has made it known that she does not regret her decision.

However, sharing this information on reality TV resulted in tons of criticism especially since it was front and center in the trailer before the season even began.

But Mary is none too pleased that her unconventional marriage played out on social media before viewers got a chance to meet her.

Mary was surprised about the RHOSLC trailer

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City opened up to Us Weekly about the first season of the show.

And she admitted to being surprised that her storyline drew so much attention on social media.

“I was not expecting it to be dropped on social media,” confessed, Mary. “That was more of a disappointment for me because I feel like social media is a place I don’t feel comfortable in.”

Mary and her husband Robert Cosby Sr. have been married for 20 years and they have a son together.

However, fans were absolutely shocked when the trailer dropped and they saw the snippet of Mary talking about her unconventional marriage.

But, the RHOSLC star believes fans already formed an opinion about her before even seeing her onscreen.

“They put that story right there with me,” said Mary. “It didn’t set it in a good light for me.”

Mary talks negative comments online

It’s not surprising that people on social media are vocal about Mary’s storyline.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star admitted during the interview that she does get negative comments about her marriage online.

“Sometimes I read it and sometimes I respond back to them and block them,” admitted the Utah native. “Then sometimes I read it and [think], like, ‘OK, that’s your opinion.”

She continued, “I try to separate it and I try not to put emotion into it. … In my mind, I’m not here to make sense. I’m here to tell you, ‘This is what Mary is and this is what I’m about.’ And this is my story and you don’t have to accept it again.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.