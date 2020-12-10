RHOSLC: Mary Cosby tearfully admits she did not want to marry her step-grandfather

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is really the gift that keeps on giving and last night’s episode gave us plenty to talk about.

One of the most talked-about storylines on the show is Mary Cosby’s marriage to her step-grandfather.

Viewers have had a lot to say about the odd pairing, and one castmate, Jen Shah certainly had something to say about Mary’s marriage as well.

The drama between Jen Shah and Mary Cosby picked up at Cosby’s Met Gala luncheon where things once again got heated.

Cosby was still upset by Shah’s previous comment about marrying her grandfather.

And when the brunette beauty showed up to Mary’s luncheon to try and make peace, things quickly went downhill.

Mary says step-grandfather is not her blood

Flashback to the moment when Jen screamed in a room full of people that Mary married her grandfather, and one would think that the comment did not phase Mary one bit.

However, it apparently cut deeper than many realized, and she opened up to castmate Heather Gay about how hurtful Shah’s comment was.

And she tearfully attempted to explain the dynamics of her marriage, this time admitting that it wasn’t easy for her to marry her step-grandfather.

The RHOSLC star also made it known that she is not related to her husband by blood.

People recounted last night’s tearful scene between Gay and Cosby.

During the chat, Heather queried, “So he’s not your blood grandfather?”

To which Mary responded, “No, that’s incest…he is not my blood at all.”

Mary confesses that she did not want to marry her step-grandfather

During the sit down with her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City co-star, things got very emotional for Mary Cosby.

She continued to discuss her marriage to Bishop Robert Cosby– who was once married to her grandmother–telling Heather that she was simply following her grandmother’s dying wish.

However, the Pentecostal First Lady made it known that, despite people thinking the latter, her decision was not an easy one.

“I did marry him,” said Mary. “I didn’t want to, Heather. I didn’t want to.”

“That’s weird to me. But [my grandmother] really did want me to, so I obeyed her,” She continued, “I trusted every word.”

The RHOSLC star also told her castmate that it took two years before she actually tied the knot with Robert because “I had to be certain. I started to pray myself, I started to seek high help myself.”

“When I did that, I felt peace with it, so I married him… I chose what the man upstairs told me to do,” added Cosby.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.