Mary Cosby’s net worth: How rich did the RHOSLC star get after marrying her step grandfather

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Mary Cosby’s net worth has become a curious subject as she married her step-grandfather as part of her grandmother’s last wishes.

The marriage allowed Mary to take on ownership of Faith Temple Pentecostal Church in Salt Lake City, Utah, where she is now the First Lady and evangelist of the church.

She also gained other assets or businesses that her grandmother had, with Mary also having her own businesses which add to her net worth.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Mary’s marriage due to her grandmother’s dying wish

Mary’s grandmother was evangelist Rosemary “Mama” Cosby. Her second husband was Robert C. Cosby Sr., making him Mary’s step-grandfather.

He and Rosemary were co-pastors of the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church until she passed away. They also started Faith Temple church in Indianapolis in 1982.

Rosemary said prior to her death that she wanted Robert to marry one of his girls because they would look out for him. That’s what happened, as Mary married her step-grandfather.

It may some weird to some, but it’s worked so far, and become more like a partnership than a marriage now. Mary and Robert have now been married for over 20 years and have one teenage son.

“You get in a space where you grow apart. Robert Sr., he’s in love with his son, like he will do anything for him. I’m the helicopter mom. We became partners as opposed to a marriage,” Mary said, per PEOPLE.

The partnership has also been quite lucrative due to what it’s brought to Mary as she inherited a financial fortune.

Mary Cosby’s net worth considered among the highest on RHOSLC?

Each of the housewives from the RHOSLC cast has a high net worth of at least a million dollars thanks to various businesses and assets. However, Mary Cosby is one of the highest in terms of net worth.

Both she and castmate Lisa Barlow are estimated to have a net worth of around $3-5 million each. Barlow has hers thanks to the Vida Tequila business with her husband, and she also owns LUXE marketing company. Some sources indicate that Barlow has the highest net worth of all cast members, but this may be speculation.

As mentioned, Mary Cosby’s net worth got a serious boost due to her “pre-arranged marriage” to Robert Cosby Sr., which allowed her to inherit her grandmother’s estate. Rosemary Cosby was the founder of Faith Temple Pentecostal Church, so Mary took over that.

In addition, Rosemary Mama Cosby owned land, homes, jewelry, and other businesses including restaurants and hair salons. Clearly, those all have added to her net worth which various reports say is at least $3 million and per Cheat Sheet, closer to $5 million.

On Mary’s Instagram, she describes herself as an entrepreneur, event specialist, philanthropist, and spiritual leader. She also promotes her Marimarta Perfume business in her IG bio, which further adds to her net worth.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.