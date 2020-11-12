RHOSLC: Mary Cosby explains why she married her step-grandfather

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered last night and Mary Cosby’s storyline has fans buzzing. Mary revealed that she has been married to her step-grandfather Robert Cosby Sr for 20 years and that they have a son together.

Following the death of her grandmother, Mary inherited the family business, which included restaurants and churches. Her grandmother Rosemary “Mama” Cosby, was the founder of the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church.

Mary now dons herself as the “Pentecostal First Lady” according to her Bravo cast bio. She said, “I don’t like to be called a Pastor because that’s like, an old lady.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

She described the marriage to her grandfather and said, “We were kind of…I would say an arranged marriage. It was kind of in my grandma’s will for us to marry. We’re blessed to this day.”

Robert chimed in and added, “She said, ‘If anything ever happens to me, Bobby, I want you to marry one of my girls because they’ll look out for you,”

Mary acknowledged that their relationship is unconventional but in regard to people’s opinions she said, “They’ll get over it. Just digest it.”

RHOSLC viewers react

Those watching Real Housewives of Salt Lake city were quick to jump on social media and share their opinions over Mary’s unique relationship.

Read More Mary Cosby shares BTS photos from filming of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

One fan commented on Twitter, “Mary no matter how you explain it, marrying you’re[sic] step-grandfather is bizarre, and that’s me putting it nicely.”

Mary no matter how you explain it, marrying you’re step-grandfather is bizarre, and that’s me putting it nicely #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/QGyKtUHmHH — Becca (@ImWatchingBravo) November 12, 2020

Some fans poked fun at the situation as one posted, “Imagine you’re in a fight with your husband and he yells ‘…I didn’t have to deal with this s**t with your granny.”

Imagine you’re in a fight with your husband and he yells “… i didnt have to deal with this shit with your granny.” 💀#RHOSLC #RHOSL pic.twitter.com/BJc8qTboWI — 💅🏽 (@girljennnn) November 12, 2020

After Mary complained that castmate Jen Shah smelled like “hospital” a fan posted, “Soooo smelling ‘hospital’ made Mary sick, but not sleeping with her grandfather.”

Soooo smelling “hospital” made Mary sick, but not sleeping with her grandfather #WWHL #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/9RHmDya1Ty — Stella (@bedheadpumkinhe) November 12, 2020

Speaking of hospital smells, Real Housewives fans weren’t the only ones who had a strong reaction to the news.

Jen and Mary face off