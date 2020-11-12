RHOSLC: Mary Cosby explains why she married her step-grandfather

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premiered last night and Mary Cosby’s storyline has fans buzzing. Mary revealed that she has been married to her step-grandfather Robert Cosby Sr for 20 years and that they have a son together.
Following the death of her grandmother, Mary inherited the family business, which included restaurants and churches. Her grandmother Rosemary “Mama” Cosby, was the founder of the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church.
Mary now dons herself as the “Pentecostal First Lady” according to her Bravo cast bio. She said, “I don’t like to be called a Pastor because that’s like, an old lady.”
She described the marriage to her grandfather and said, “We were kind of…I would say an arranged marriage. It was kind of in my grandma’s will for us to marry. We’re blessed to this day.”
Robert chimed in and added, “She said, ‘If anything ever happens to me, Bobby, I want you to marry one of my girls because they’ll look out for you,”
Mary acknowledged that their relationship is unconventional but in regard to people’s opinions she said, “They’ll get over it. Just digest it.”
RHOSLC viewers react
Those watching Real Housewives of Salt Lake city were quick to jump on social media and share their opinions over Mary’s unique relationship.
One fan commented on Twitter, “Mary no matter how you explain it, marrying you’re[sic] step-grandfather is bizarre, and that’s me putting it nicely.”
Mary no matter how you explain it, marrying you’re step-grandfather is bizarre, and that’s me putting it nicely #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/QGyKtUHmHH
— Becca (@ImWatchingBravo) November 12, 2020
Some fans poked fun at the situation as one posted, “Imagine you’re in a fight with your husband and he yells ‘…I didn’t have to deal with this s**t with your granny.”
Imagine you’re in a fight with your husband and he yells
“… i didnt have to deal with this shit with your granny.” 💀#RHOSLC #RHOSL pic.twitter.com/BJc8qTboWI
— 💅🏽 (@girljennnn) November 12, 2020
After Mary complained that castmate Jen Shah smelled like “hospital” a fan posted, “Soooo smelling ‘hospital’ made Mary sick, but not sleeping with her grandfather.”
Soooo smelling “hospital” made Mary sick, but not sleeping with her grandfather #WWHL #RHOSLC pic.twitter.com/9RHmDya1Ty
— Stella (@bedheadpumkinhe) November 12, 2020
Speaking of hospital smells, Real Housewives fans weren’t the only ones who had a strong reaction to the news.
Jen and Mary face off
RHOSLC costar Jen Shah wasted no time sounding off about her disgust with Mary. During a confessional interview, Jen said, “I don’t care if it’s your biological grandpa, step grandpa, s**t is weird, ok?”
The two housewives started going head to head after Mary made a comment that she couldn’t stand the smell of Jen and all she could smell was hospital. This struck a nerve with Jen as she revealed she had just spent a week at the hospital with her grandmother who had to have both legs amputated.
The interaction started a feud between the women. Mary said in a confessional, “Why are you getting your legs cut off at 60? That means your diet is bad! She didn’t eat right…drink water!”
After the show aired, Jen quickly took to Twitter and commented, “Mary shouldn’t talk about other people’s family while she is laying in her grandmother’s bed with her husband.”
The season premiere kicked off with some major drama including Mary Cosby’s unorthodox marriage and the feud between her and Jen over hospital smells. It looks like fans may be in for a wild ride as things continue to heat up for the rest of RHOSLC’s first season.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.
