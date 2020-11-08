Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Lisa Barlow ‘taken aback’ after learning Mary Cosby married her step-grandfather

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, Lisa Barlow, was ‘taken aback’ when she learned that co-star Mary Cosby is married to her step-grandfather. Lisa spoke with Us Weekly on the podcast Getting Real with the Housewives on November 6.

Viewers of the reality show are also likely to be clutching their pearls as they learn about the relationship between the former step-granddaddy and granddaughter.

It turns out that the new RHOSLC star Mary Cosby is married to Robert Cosby Sr., who was previously married to Mary’s grandmother.

Mary is married to her deceased Grandmother’s widower

Robert was the second husband of Mary’s deceased grandmother. He has been married to his step-granddaughter, Mary, for 20 years and the couple has a teenage son together.

Mary’s Bravo bio states that she married Robert in order to inherit the family empire.

“Mary is a Pentecostal First Lady who inherited her family’s empire of churches, restaurants, and more. The caveat in her taking over the family business was that she marry her late grandmother’s second husband, Robert Cosby Sr.,” says the bio.

Lisa told Us Weekly that she was shocked and taken aback upon learning of the relationship.

“I would not be human if I weren’t surprised by it. I was definitely taken aback. Like, ‘Wait, what?’ I was shocked,” she said. “I don’t know Mary’s story. I’ve never walked in Mary’s shoes. Mary does have fabulous shoes.”

The 45-year-old marketing company owner continued by saying that it is for Mary to reveal her story.

“I think that’s Mary’s story to tell,” Lisa said. “I mean, religion, culture, it plays a lot into our choices and I think it plays a lot into Mary’s, and I think she’s the only person that can tell her story.”

Mormons, shoes, and tequila

Lisa is a Mormon and also the owner of various tequila brands. The personality refers to herself as “Mormon 2.0.”

“When you think about Mormonism, there’s like a laundry list of things don’t ever do, which basically makes you perfect and I am far from that, but so we just found Mormon religion, in general, is a choice,” said Lisa.

“But for me, I’m like, you know what, I’m still an individual. I’m not like everybody else. So why would we all check off the same boxes? So I’m just doing Mormonism my way,” she concluded.

You can watch the trailer for The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City below.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres November 11 at 10/9c on Bravo.