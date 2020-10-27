Mary Cosby shares BTS photos from filming of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Mary Cosby gave fans a sneak peak from behind-the-scenes of filming her tagline for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Mary posted a picture on Instagram of herself filming in front of a green screen. In the picture, Mary wears a tan button-down blazer and hoop skirt.

However, the juicier part comes from looking at the filming equipment surrounding her. The camera operator wears a mask as she captures Mary.

The camera reveals the magic behind the green screen. On camera, Mary stands in front of the background used for the opening sequence during which the Housewives share their signature tagline.

In the caption, Mary simply wrote “11.11.20,” the premiere date of RHOSLC followed by “Coming So Soon.”

She did not reveal the tagline she chose, but fans are dying to know these new women’s catchphrases for their first season in Salt Lake City.

A housewife’s tagline usually is a big hint at the drama she gets involved with over the course of the season. In the first season of a new Real Housewives series, it helps give an identity to each new face that viewers are getting to know.

Who is Mary Cosby?

Even though the show hasn’t premiered yet, Mary Cosby is already a name that Bravo fans want to know more about.

She has been proclaimed the most fashionable of all of the housewives and revealed that she likes to start off her mornings on a jet plane. But the way she acquired her wealth is perhaps the most interesting thing about her.

One of the juiciest tidbits to come out about Mary is that she ended up in a position in which she had to marry her grandmother’s second husband.

Not only is Mary the only Pentecostal housewife on the show, she brings a bit of scandal with her, having married her step-grandfather.

Mary’s grandmother Rosemary “Mama” Cosby was a successful businesswoman and founded the Faith Temple Pentecostal Church in Salt Lake City where she met her husband.

Despite being 20 years younger than her, Bishop Robert C. Cosby and Rosemary got married in 1975. They stayed married for 22 years until Rosemary passed away from a heart attack.

Robert inherited her success, which caused Rosemary’s daughter, Rosalind Cazares, to suspect foul play.

Despite the accusations, Mary married her step-grandfather, Robert, so that she could inherit her grandmother’s inheritance and step into the life of luxury.

What to expect from RHOSLC

Even though Salt Lake City is the capital of Mormonism, the women practice a wide range of religions.

They also are not as traditional as fans may have initially believed. A preview of the upcoming series showed the women dancing seductively, doing shots, and watching a male stripper.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City premieres November 11 at 9/8c on Bravo.