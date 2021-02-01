Mary Cosby responds to ‘cruel’ allegations that her lavish lifestyle is funded by church members

Mary Cosby denies taking church money to fund her lifestyle. Pic credit:Bravo

Mary Cosby has been the talk of the town since her first appearance on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

The new Housewife shocked viewers with her story of being married to her step-grandfather–a request made by her grandmother before she passed away.

By agreeing to marry her grandmother’s second husband, Mary acquired money, properties, and she took over the Pentecostal church that was once headed by her grandmother.

However, there have been lots of rumors about Mary’s church, and now she’s clearly up a few things.

Mary Cosby denies taking money from church members

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was asked about some of the allegations being made about her in the media.

One rumor that has been going around since Mary appeared on the show is that her lavish lifestyle is funded by her parishioners.

However, the RHOSLC star vehemently denied the claims.

“That’s so cruel,” responded Mary. “And I feel like it’s so judgemental because I am African-American and …a woman.”

“And I do have an eye for fine things in life,” continued the Pentecostal first lady. “I have intelligent church members.”

“They know what’s owed to God,” said Mary–referring to the tithes and offerings that are required of church members.

However, the Bravo Housewife said, “They’re not gonna just give me God’s money, and I’m not gonna take it. I would never do that. I’m so not in it for the money, oh my goodness.”

She continued, “I believe in what I do. I believe in what I’m saying and I love my church and I love what’s there and I believe in it… money can’t fulfill that, not for me. I need more. I need something that’s not gonna run out.”

Mary Cosby clears up ‘cult’ allegations about her church

During her interview with ET, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was also asked about people labeling her church as a cult.

Just recently Mary’s castmate Heather Gay came to her defense and denied the cult rumor being made against her castmate.

And now Mary is clearing things up for herself.

“They’ve been saying that since my grandmother started the church,” confessed Mary. “And they say about pretty much every church. Yeah, it’s no… cult,” clarified the Utah native.

Mary continued, “The cult thing…the people that know me, my church members, they know those are false allegations. That’s like ridiculous…”

“Clearly, I’m not gonna get on national television, be a Housewife, and be in a cult,” noted the RHOSLC star.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo