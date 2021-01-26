Heather Gay says Mary Cosby is not in a cult. Pic credit:Bravo

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Heather Gay so far, it’s that the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has her friends’ backs.

And this time she’s coming to the defense of Mary Cosby amid claims that she’s a part of a cult.

Lots of rumors have been swirling around Mary since she appeared on the show.

Her shocking storyline about being married to her step-grandfather gave fans much to talk about.

Mary is also First Lady of her family-owned Pentecostal Church in Utah, a position she inherited from her grandmother after she died.

But since the RHOSLC star has appeared on the show, there have been lots of rumors about her church.

Soon after the new Housewives franchise premiered, gossip started to circulate about Mary being a cult leader.

However, Mary’s friend and castmate Heather Gay is denying those claims.

Heather Gay defends Mary Cosby

During her latest appearance on Housewives Nightcap, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star dished about the show and her castmates.

And given that Mary is such a polarizing figure, it wasn’t surprising that her name was brought up.

One of the hosts was very direct and asked if Mary is in a cult or if it’s just a religious institution.

“Religious institution,” responded Heather. “I think Pentecostal faith is pretty rigid..you know it’s got some extreme ideologies. But… it’s a registered [faith]. Like, I studied it in Class of World Religions at BYU so…”

Heather continued, “I think that, you know, a lot of faiths that require a lot of their patrons can be defined as a cult…A lot of mainstream faiths, you know, really walk that razor’s edge.”

“I would include Mormonism in that,” added the reality TV personality..

Religion is a recurring theme on RHOSLC

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star delved a bit more into the religious aspect of the show.

Salt Lake City is the only Housewives franchise that puts a major focus on religion, with most of the cast having ties to the Mormon faith.

Heather Gay actually married into Mormon royalty, but since her divorce, the blond beauty has been trying to break away from Mormonism.

The RHOSLC star recently shared that she’s gotten backlash from the Mormon church since appearing on the show, and she’s still in the process of “pulling away” from the strict religion.

“Theoretically, I want to cut all ties but emotionally and kind of just like romantically–because of just my childhood and my family and my community– I want them to still love and accept me,” admitted Heather.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo