Heather Gay says she’s gotten backlash from the Mormon church since appearing on RHOSLC

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is the newest addition to the Bravo family, and so far fans are loving it.

One Housewife that viewers can’t seem to get enough of is Heather Gay.

The mom of three has been very open about her life including the good, the bad, and the ugly.

So far Gay has dished about her painful divorce from her children’s father and also confessed to feeling rejected by the Mormon church after her divorce.

Her openness might be a breath of fresh air for RHOSLC fans, but it seems the Mormon community is not too pleased with Heather’s candor.

Heather talks about backlash from the Mormon church

During a recent chat on the Everything Iconic with Danny Pellegrino show, the fan-favorite Salt Lake City Housewife dished about the new franchise.

What’s unique about the newest addition to the Housewives franchise is the religious element woven into the storylines. The women are deeply religious with most of them having ties to the Mormon church.

But, how do the Mormonites feel about having their religion being talked about on national TV by the Housewives?

Well, in Heather’s case they’re not too happy about it.

“It’s mostly devout Mormons that are upset that I would say things that could be interpreted as negative about the church,” said Heather.

However, Gay stands by everything she’s said on RHOSLC.

“The things I’ve said on the show are true, I just am not spinning them in a positive way….,” noted the Bravo star. “I’m breaking code and we are a church of friendship and affinity and you know, we’re multilevel marketers.”

Heather admits that she wants to be accepted

After the divorce from her wealthy ex-husband, the RHOSLC star started to pull away from the Mormon church.

But the always-honest Utah resident admitted that she’s still involved with the religion to some extent and that she wants to be accepted.

“I’m still pulling away from it…,” noted Heather. “I’m still in it but I am not going to church because of COVID so there’s kind of this weird thing where it’s a slow bleed.”

When asked if she would fully cut ties with the church, Gay responded, “I’m a non-practicing Mormon, and that is clear and I’ve done that on television now so that’s done.”

She continued, “But theoretically, I want to cut all ties but emotionally and kind of just like romantically–because of just my childhood and my family and my community– I want them to still love and accept me. And just give, you know, a different set of standards… that remains to be seen.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.