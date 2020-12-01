Heather Gay admits her divorce is still ‘painful’ but says filming RHOSL has been ‘healing’

Heather Gay is dishing about her painful divorce and admitting that filming the show helped her heal.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum opened up about her heartbreaking divorce during a past episode, admitting that it was not something she wanted.

Heather had a tearful conversation with her castmate Jen Shah during an intense sit down last week.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She admitted to feeling like a failure due to her Mormon religion and shared that the divorce was not her doing.

However, it seems the mom-of-three is doing much better thanks to filming the show.

For now, she’s focusing on raising her three teen daughters Ashley, 17, Georgia, 14, and her youngest, 13-year old Annabelle, as she continues to heal from her past.

Heather says filming RHOSLC was healing

During a chat with Bravo Daily Dish podcast, Heather admitted that her divorce has been painful.

She has been separated from her ex for nine years and the two have been divorced for five.

Nonetheless, the Housewife admits that it still feels fresh to her.

“Like it still is painful. I can barely say ex-husband, I always say the girls’ father or my husband. It’s hard for me to even say that,” explained Heather.

She continued, “I never lead with me being divorced. I don’t know why. It’s like a giant scarlet letter, like this giant stamp of failure. I’ve never been able to really break away from it.”

Thankfully, the blonde beauty is starting to mend from the painful time in her life, and she has RHOSLC in part to thank for that.

“Throughout filming, I was able to see myself as independent and as an individual. And this has been like, I wouldn’t say therapeutic, but it’s been healing to kind of come into my own a little bit,” shared the reality TV personality.

She added, “Now I can say ex-husband, I can say I’m divorced without, you know, trembling and crying.”

What does Heather’s ex think of the show?

During the podcast chat, Heather also explained what her ex-husband thinks about her being on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

“He was supportive for the most part. You know, he’s a devout Mormon and it’s a huge departure from his core values” she noted.

“He’s nervous about how it’ll affect me as a mother and our children. But you know, he’s letting me do it. He supports us financially and emotionally, but I raise the kids and they’re with me 100 percent of the time. So, it’s more like he’s just laughing, silently judging from afar,” she said, laughing.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9 c on Bravo.