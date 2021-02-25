Whitney Rose says being on RHOSLC was cathartic for her dad, but ‘he stopped speaking to me’

Whitney Rose opens up about sharing her father’s addiction on TV. Pic credit:Bravo

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Whitney Rose really opened up her life to viewers this season.

And a major part of her storyline involved her father and his battle with drug addiction.

The formerly successful hairstylist fell prey to drugs, which impacted his career and Whitney was left to pick up the pieces.

However, opening up their lives with the world was not an easy feat for the RHOSLC star.

Whitney recently revealed how she came to the final decision to air this aspect of her family life with fans.

Whitney Rose explains her decision to have her father on the show

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star recently opened up on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast.

Whitney admitted that it was not an easy decision to turn the Bravo camera’s on her dad, as he battled addiction.

“It was very difficult because I worried tremendously about my father’s mental health and his well-being,” admitted the 43-year-old.

“And I know that opening up your life in this situation will open him up to a lot of criticism. And if he was gonna be vulnerable and honest I didn’t want him to have to deal with that.”

She continued, “However, at that point in time he was living with me. I was taking care of him. He had just gotten out of rehab and we were trying to manage, ‘okay I really wanna take this opportunity with the show but is my father’s situation gonna not allow me to do it.'”

The Bravo Housewife said she spoke with her dad about it, and he told her to take the opportunity and do the show.

Whitney Rose says RHOSLC was cathartic for her dad

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star admitted that she had reservations about her dad being on the show.

However, it may have been exactly what he needed.

“I think it was cathartic for him,” revealed Whitney.”It was therapeutic and like an accountability thing.”

She added, “I think it forced him to really look at himself in the mirror and be honest where he was at. The camera brought it out in him. Like he was the most honest and real I’ve seen him be when he was in front of a camera, it was really cool.”

“The camera like forced him to actually get real,” added the RHOSLC star.

Unfortunately, things have taken a downward spiral between Whitney and her dad since then.

She explained, “When I wasn’t giving him everything he wanted and I was holding my boundaries with him, he stopped speaking to me.”

“So the last time I spoke to my dad was my birthday, which was in September last year,” confessed the Salt Lake City Housewife.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is currently on hiatus on Bravo.