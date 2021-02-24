Lisa Barlow admits she wanted Meredith Marks to defend her more at RHOSLC reunion

Lisa Barlow wishes Meredith Marks supported her more during the RHOSLC reunion. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow admits that she had hoped her costar and bestie Meredith Marks would have had her back more during the RHOSLC reunion.

Lisa appeared on Watch What Happens Live after having to cancel due to a medical emergency. She was joined by RHOA newbie Drew Sidora. WWHL host Andy Cohen introduced a segment called Remains of the Reunion in which he asked Lisa to dish on the two parts of the RHOSLC reunion that have aired.

One tough question asked the VIDA Tequila owner was if she wished Meredith was less “disengaged” when Heather Gay accused Lisa of being a bad friend.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Lisa agreed that Meredith could’ve, and probably should’ve, come to her defense more considering that she feels she has been a good friend to Meredith.

“Everyone can do whatever they want to do. I’m, like, very passionate when I defend my friends, and, you know, Meredith could’ve engaged a little more,” Lisa admitted.

Why Lisa feuded with Heather during the reunion

Lisa admitted why she had it out for Heather and what caused the drama between the two during the reunion.

“I think she created a narrative for me based off a lie of knowing me for 20 years and I think when I went in there, I just wanted people to hear the truth,” Lisa explained. “Like, I met her in 2017, and we know each other now but we didn’t know each other then.”

Read More All of the Real Housewives cities, ranked

Lisa even got in another jab at Meredith by siding with Jen over the smoking and Vagina-gate issue.

Meredith had accused Jen Shah of sneakily getting footage of Meredith smoking to hold it against her. Lisa, however, believes that Jen never got that footage and wouldn’t have had any good reason to.

“I believe that someone told Meredith she does and I believe that Jen does not,” Lisa stated. “I don’t think it’s a big deal at all. If Meredith smokes a cigarette, who cares?”

Meredith is hurt by how close Lisa got to Jen

Meredith’s refusal to back Lisa may have came from a feeling of betrayal.

During an interview on We Should Talk with Gibson Johns, Meredith admitted that she noticed she and Lisa grew apart slightly after Meredith revealed the truth behind her marriage.

She also noticed that in place, Lisa has gravitated closer to Jen.

“The reality of it is, and like you said, Lisa did start getting much closer to Jen which definitely hurt my feelings a little bit. And I told her that,” she expressed.

However, Meredith also concluded that she believes Lisa has every right to be friends with Jen.

During WWHL, Lisa defended Jen and said that she felt Jen was misunderstood in Vegas. She also added that she gets Jen in a way that the other women don’t.

Ironically, Meredith has stated that Jen is the only Housewife she has “disengaged” with since filming the reunion. Meredith had not appreciated the way that Jen talked about her son on social media.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on Bravo.