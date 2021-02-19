Meredith Marks admits her feelings were a bit hurt after seeing Lisa Barlow get close to Jen Shah

Meredith Marks weighs in on Jen and Lisa’s new friendship. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks reveals that even though she thinks her costars Jen Shah and Lisa Barlow have every right to be friends, she was a bit hurt by how close they’ve recently become.

Meredith appeared on We Should Talk for an interview with Gibson Johns.

While Meredith covered many facets of her life, Gibson addressed a topic many fans have been wondering about: are she and Lisa still friends?

Gibson noted that their friendship started to fracture slightly after Meredith revealed a secret about her marriage that her bestie Lisa didn’t know about.

“It seems like there was a moment towards the end of the season in Vegas when she found out you guys had been seeing other people. And then she comes back from Vegas. She goes to hang out with Jen Shah and…it seemed like there was a slight trust issue,” Gibson observed. “I don’t know if it was a long-term thing or just in that moment.”

Gibson then asked where Lisa and Meredith stand now.

“I was kind of surprised myself watching that moment because my initial reaction when I saw it was like, ‘Wait a minute, Lisa. Why is this about you? This is about me and Seth. Like, I don’t get it.'” she said of Lisa venting to Jen. “Then I thought it through, I was like, ‘ Oh, yeah, her feelings are hurt. I do get it.'”

Meredith reveals how she feels about Lisa and Jen’s closeness

This moment seemed to bond Lisa and Jen and they’ve been been closer since.

Jen and Meredith, however, have only grown further apart since feuding during the RHOSLC reunion.

Meredith revealed that while she’s slightly bothered by it, she admitted that it would be hypocritical if she condemned Lisa for it and is ultimately fine with Lisa and Jen’s friendship.

“The reality of it is, and like you said, Lisa did start getting much closer to Jen which definitely hurt my feelings a little bit. And I told her that,” she expressed.

“But that’s ok. Like, she can be friends with Jen. That’s my whole thing,” she continued. “I’ve said it all the time. Everybody should be friends with who they want to be friends with. I have perfect confidence in Lisa that she’s perfectly capable of being friends with two people who maybe aren’t such good friends to one another.

Jen and Meredith are not on good terms

While Jen and Meredith started off the season very close, they are no longer on good terms.

During the reunion, they feuded over whether Jen made her son Brooks feel uncomfortable and if she accidentally flashed him.

Additionally, Meredith claimed that Jen has been attacking Brooks on social media, which Jen denies.

To this date, Jen is the only RHOSLC star that Meredith currently isn’t engaging with.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Part 3 airs on Wednesday, February 24 at 10/9c on Bravo.